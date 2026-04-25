The Best Place To Camp In The Pacific Northwest Is A Rugged Island Escape With Gorgeous Campgrounds

The Pacific Northwest is full of campgrounds that showcase the region's natural beauty. Just off Washington's mainland, the San Juan Islands offer some of the best spots to pitch a tent and spend a night under the stars. The archipelago features beaches, mountain views, dense rainforests, and whale sightings in the Salish Sea.

The San Juan Islands, about a 1.5-hour drive and an hour-long ferry ride from Seattle, are no longer a well-kept secret. They stand out in the Pacific Northwest for combining coastal scenery, marine wildlife, and relatively accessible island camping. The islands have appeared on Thrillist's list of top places to camp in the Pacific Northwest, and a visiting blogger calls one property the "best place to camp with kids in Washington." While it may seem intimidating to travel across the water to reach the islands, access is relatively straightforward via seaplane, water taxi, or passenger ferry.

If you're ready to explore the San Juan Islands' 172 official islands and about a dozen campground options, this guide highlights some of the area's standout stays. Recommendations are based on access to nature and amenities, as well as visitor reviews and local resources. If you're seeking a rustic retreat, the first step is finding the right fit among these scenic islands off Washington's coast.