The Best Place To Camp In The Pacific Northwest Is A Rugged Island Escape With Gorgeous Campgrounds
The Pacific Northwest is full of campgrounds that showcase the region's natural beauty. Just off Washington's mainland, the San Juan Islands offer some of the best spots to pitch a tent and spend a night under the stars. The archipelago features beaches, mountain views, dense rainforests, and whale sightings in the Salish Sea.
The San Juan Islands, about a 1.5-hour drive and an hour-long ferry ride from Seattle, are no longer a well-kept secret. They stand out in the Pacific Northwest for combining coastal scenery, marine wildlife, and relatively accessible island camping. The islands have appeared on Thrillist's list of top places to camp in the Pacific Northwest, and a visiting blogger calls one property the "best place to camp with kids in Washington." While it may seem intimidating to travel across the water to reach the islands, access is relatively straightforward via seaplane, water taxi, or passenger ferry.
If you're ready to explore the San Juan Islands' 172 official islands and about a dozen campground options, this guide highlights some of the area's standout stays. Recommendations are based on access to nature and amenities, as well as visitor reviews and local resources. If you're seeking a rustic retreat, the first step is finding the right fit among these scenic islands off Washington's coast.
The most idyllic campgrounds on the San Juan Islands
San Juan County Park & Campground is one of the primary public camping options on San Juan Island. Located close to the walkable coastal town of Friday Harbor, it offers sweeping views of Vancouver Island, Haro Strait, and the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The shoreline is also known for mesmerizing bioluminescent kayaking tours. Visitors often describe the campsites as scenic, flat, and spacious, with one user on Tripadvisor noting that there is no "bad site" in the park.
While San Juan County Park offers a pared-down camping experience, Lakedale Resort offers more amenities and campsites on its 82 acres of wilderness. A general store, bathhouse, and organized activities make it a good option for families or multigenerational groups who don't want to rough it. Though it's a quick 10-minute drive from Friday Harbor, many visitors say it feels quiet and removed. If you don't intend to bring your tent, you can conveniently book a glamping tent, yurt, or log cabin.
On Orcas Island, which boasts a rich mix of lush forests, glimmering lakes, and incredible adventure, Moran State Park is a popular option. The park includes 124 standard campsites, five freshwater lakes, and 38 miles of hiking trails that bring naturegoers deep into the property's more than 5,000 acres. Boat rentals, fishing opportunities, picnic shelters, and horseback riding make it easy to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime activities in the San Juan wilderness. As a result, one Tripadvisor user called it "The Jewel of Orcas".
Camping logistics made easy on your next trip to the San Juan Islands
The San Juan Islands are a small landmass relative to Washington's mainland, so there are fewer campground options than you'd find in other areas of the Pacific Northwest. And since these are some of the most coveted camping areas in the state, booking a campsite can be tricky. There are only 14 campgrounds accessible by ferry on San Juan, Lopez, Orcas, and Shaw Island. Dispersed camping isn't available, so plan to stay at a formally designated site.
On r/sanjuanislands, users say reservations often open months in advance and can fill up quickly, especially in summer. Some campgrounds, including San Juan County Park, offer a small number of first-come, first-served sites, but availability isn't guaranteed.
Getting to the islands requires travel by air or water. The Washington State Ferries system operates routes from Anacortes, about 1.5 hours north of Seattle, serving passengers, bicycles, and vehicles. Meanwhile, seaplanes offer flexibility for those departing from other areas, such as Bellingham, Seattle, or Everett, while offering breathtaking views of the islands. Whatever you choose, plan early and leave plenty of time to get there so you can maximize your moments on these magical islands.