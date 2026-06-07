Canada's Gorgeous East Coast Park Is A Shoreside Haven With Stunning Campsites, Ocean Views, And A Sandy Beach

Canada's Maritime provinces — New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island — are renowned for their coastal delights, be they historic lighthouses, fishing towns, or wind-swept sandy beaches with unparalleled ocean views. Despite being the smallest Canadian province, Prince Edward Island (PEI) has multi-dimensional appeal; from dramatic red sand beaches to lore connected to the cinematic and literary stories of Anne of Green Gables. Given their names and similar appeal to travelers, it's easy to confuse Prince Edward Island with Prince Edward County, one of Canada's most scenic escapes, with stunning beaches, shops, and world-class wine. However, they're distinct locations hundreds of miles apart.

A great example of the maritime attractions the province is known and beloved for, Cedar Dunes Provincial Park makes for an excellent day trip and a scenic place to pitch your tent overnight. The park owes its name to two of its main characteristics: fertile sand dunes adorned with Atlantic plants, and Eastern white cedar trees — rare at this latitude, yet abundant thanks to the sandy and nutritious soil.

Cedar Dunes Provincial Park is located on the southwestern tip of the island, right along the Northumberland Strait, and directly facing the New Brunswick coastline. The park is also relatively close to the provincial capital, Charlottetown, only about 82 miles away. Those who want to spend a weekend enjoying Cedar Dunes' ocean views and crimson beach can do so at the scenic campground right on site.