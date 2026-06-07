'Switzerland's Only True Beach Resort' Is A Grand Lakefront Gem With Michelin-Starred Dining And A Spa
Although Switzerland is famed for its towering alpine mountains, this landlocked country is also home to over 1,500 lakes. Tucked along the shore of Lake Maggiore, which is actually split between Southern Switzerland and Northern Italy, lies one of a luxurious retreat that's perfect for enjoying Swiss lake life. Hotel Eden Roc, which defines itself as "Switzerland's only true beach resort," flanks the stunning lakefront as the snow-capped peaks of the Alps rise in the distance.
The modernist Hotel Eden Roc was built in 1971 right outside the town of Ascona and promises dreamy water views from nearly every vantage point. During the summer season, the lake transforms into an idyllic tableau as catamarans unfurl their sails against the navy blue water and Riva boats glide past the lush shoreline. Hotel Eden Roc recalls a traditional beach resort, home to palm tree-shaded pools, a petite sandy beach, and a marina for renting water sports equipment. However, Lake Maggiore's lush hillsides, serene surface, and mountain backdrop create a unique sense of place. While there's plenty of activities to keep guests entertained, the grand spa beckons for more leisurely, wellness-focused vacations. The resort is also renowned for its dining program, from the opulent two Michelin-starred La Brezza, serving multi-course tasting menus, to Lakehouse La Cassetta, a charming lakefront brasserie with a fascinating historic pedigree.
Hotel Eden Roc is located right outside of Ascona-Locarno, Switzerland's lakeside village with Mediterranean charm and Italian flair, which is just over a 1.5-hour drive from Milan and a 2.5-hour drive from Zurich. While Hotel Eden Roc is open year-round, the best time to visit to enjoy lake activities is between June and September.
Amenities at Hotel Eden Roc in Ascona, Switzerland
For over 50 years, Hotel Eden Roc has commanded an impressive perch on Lake Maggiore. A 2025 renovation was entrusted to leading Italian interior designer Carlo Rampazzi, who infused this 1970s gem with a sleek aesthetic. Guests can check in to one of the 95 rooms and suites, which are decorated in a neutral color palette, punctuated with vivid floral patterns, and feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lake. For the ultimate views, opt for one of the suites, which boast private furnished terraces that seem to float out over Lake Maggiore.
While these lakefront rooms may be hard to leave, the Garden of Eden, the hotel's beach club, beckons for sun-soaked lake days. In fact, Hotel Eden Roc is located in Ticino, Switzerland's sunniest region, known as the country's "Little Italy." The Garden of Eden is the heartbeat of the property, where grassy lawns extend out to the lake and shelter a trio of glittering swimming pools, surrounded by loungers. Terraces of seating also extend down to the lake, which is fronted by a small sandy shoreline. "The location of Eden Rock is simply amazing, with the lake right at your doorstep and a beach that's hard to beat," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. The Eden Roc marina has complimentary rentals of stand-up paddleboards and kayaks for scenic paddles, while those seeking longer excursions can charter the hotel's Riva boats or sailing yachts. For more exploration, head right across the lake from Hotel Eden Roc to Gambarogno, which offers charming villages, subtropical gardens, and endless trails.
What to expect from fine dining and the spa at Hotel Eden Roc in Ascona
The hotel's culinary offerings match the luxury of the accommodations. The pinnacle of Eden Roc's dining is La Brezza, which boasts two Michelin stars and is helmed by award-winning Chef Marco Campanella. Open only for dinner, La Brezza offers multi-course tasting menus where unique, globally inspired dishes become flavorful works of art. Menu highlights may include Norway lobster with asparagus, ravioli stuffed with short rib, and a strawberry dessert creatively combined with Szechuan pepper. The Lakehouse La Casetta, a historic villa tucked on the shores of Lake Maggiore that has been converted into a restaurant, is another favorite. La Casetta was the site of "Operation Sunrise" when Allied and Axis powers met to discuss the end of World War II in March of 1945. On the villa's scenic lakefront terrace, you can savor seafood-focused specialties, including sea bass carpaccio, risotto alla Pescatora, and grilled trout.
Hotel Eden Roc is also renowned for its impressive spa, a soothing space that encompasses almost 22,000 square feet. The spa melds scientific regimens and nature-based products, so you can indulge in classic treatments, such as massages and facials, or try out the spa's detox-focused remedies, such as firming treatments to strengthen skin and exfoliating body polishes. Before or after your trip to the spa, you can rotate between the aquamarine, mosaic-lined indoor swimming pool, saunas, and steam baths.