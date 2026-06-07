'Switzerland's Only True Beach Resort' Is A Grand Lakefront Gem With Michelin-Starred Dining And A Spa

Although Switzerland is famed for its towering alpine mountains, this landlocked country is also home to over 1,500 lakes. Tucked along the shore of Lake Maggiore, which is actually split between Southern Switzerland and Northern Italy, lies one of a luxurious retreat that's perfect for enjoying Swiss lake life. Hotel Eden Roc, which defines itself as "Switzerland's only true beach resort," flanks the stunning lakefront as the snow-capped peaks of the Alps rise in the distance.

The modernist Hotel Eden Roc was built in 1971 right outside the town of Ascona and promises dreamy water views from nearly every vantage point. During the summer season, the lake transforms into an idyllic tableau as catamarans unfurl their sails against the navy blue water and Riva boats glide past the lush shoreline. Hotel Eden Roc recalls a traditional beach resort, home to palm tree-shaded pools, a petite sandy beach, and a marina for renting water sports equipment. However, Lake Maggiore's lush hillsides, serene surface, and mountain backdrop create a unique sense of place. While there's plenty of activities to keep guests entertained, the grand spa beckons for more leisurely, wellness-focused vacations. The resort is also renowned for its dining program, from the opulent two Michelin-starred La Brezza, serving multi-course tasting menus, to Lakehouse La Cassetta, a charming lakefront brasserie with a fascinating historic pedigree.

Hotel Eden Roc is located right outside of Ascona-Locarno, Switzerland's lakeside village with Mediterranean charm and Italian flair, which is just over a 1.5-hour drive from Milan and a 2.5-hour drive from Zurich. While Hotel Eden Roc is open year-round, the best time to visit to enjoy lake activities is between June and September.