Between Charlotte And Greensboro Is A Rural Town With Classic Diners And A Charming Main Street
North Carolina has no shortage of attractions for the curious traveler: whether you're into mountains, beach, city, or country, the Tar Heel State contains multitudes. But the next time you're driving between Charlotte and Greensboro, or looking for a city getaway, you won't want to skip out on a stop in the adorable small town of Denton.
This is old-school, small-town charm at its best: a place where neighbors know each other's grandkids' names, residents congregate to shoot the breeze at a handful of beloved establishments, and the web of social connection runs generationally deep. And for a pint-sized hamlet with a population of around 1,600, Denton boasts a main street worth wandering through and an impressive number of delectable eateries, including two popular diners.
Despite its rural location, Denton is easily accessible: it's only 45 minutes from the city of Greensboro, and under 75 minutes from Charlotte, meaning it's an ideal day trip from either metropolis. If you're flying in, you'll want to land at Piedmont Triad International Airport, under 50 minutes away. While accommodation within the official bounds of Denton is limited, visitors can choose from a variety of home rentals in the broader Denton area, ranging from unique glamping experiences to lakefront abodes.
Grab a bite at one of Denton's diners
Denton is home to two classic diner-style eateries, Rick's Restaurant and The Village Restaurant, both of which are longtime community mainstays; as journalist Leah Hughes writes for Our State, "Some customers maintain a loyalty to one. Others switch back and forth. And then there are the people who follow the specials." Luckily for you, as a visitor, no such loyalty is demanded: you can sample the tasty offerings at both restaurants.
Rick's Restaurant has been a family-owned business since 1990, and owners Kelly and Gail Smith prioritize great fare, generous portions, and friendly vibes. Remarkably, Rick's is open nearly every day of the year — closing only from December 24-26 annually – so whenever you visit Denton, this diner's doors are open to welcome you. Definitely take note of the breakfast special on weekdays and the daily specials for lunch and dinner, like chicken pie on Tuesdays or baked ham on weekends. Visitors also recommend the Reuben sandwich, and a banana pudding that tastes "like grandma made it."
Or head to The Village Restaurant, situated right on Denton's Main Street, which also serves up mouthwatering Southern comfort food in large portions, with a side order of warmth and friendliness. Opt for the popular burger, or select a meat (including barbecue) and pair it with sides like fried okra, cole slaw, various potato dishes, and more. Reviewers note the "kind and attentive" waitstaff and the restaurant's reasonable prices. And if you've still got an appetite for more delicious diner bites after your time in Denton, continue onward to this cozy and award-winning Durham establishment that's been named North Carolina's best diner.
Explore Denton's vibrant Main Street
Much like the eastern North Carolina town of Farmville, Denton features a walkable main street and charming shops, so follow up your meal at The Village Restaurant with a stroll through the heart of downtown. On South Main Street, just a few blocks away, you'll find Roberts Farm Store. Family-run Roberts Farm is local to the Denton area and produces high-quality Angus beef as well as other appealing items. This outpost is a one-stop shop to pick up top-tier meat alongside various locally-sourced food items, including eggs, jam, and more.
Then, for more foodie fun on Main Street, pop over to The Chill Factor Ice Cream Parlor and Sandwich Shop. This old-school shop does double duty: serving up scoops of 24 flavors of ice cream (along with floats and sundaes) as well as hot dogs and sandwiches. If it's shopping that you're eager for, poke your head into Morris Antiques, where owners Robin and Kelly sell a variety of thoughtfully-sourced items from yesteryear at fair prices. And for various useful household items, tools, and more, there's also Bargain Central on Main Street. With frequent sales and ever-changing stock, it's worth browsing around to see what you find. For more quaint ice cream shops, antique finds, and calm charm after visiting Denton, continue your North Carolina adventure in the town of Hertford.