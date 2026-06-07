7 Beautiful Remote Restaurants In America You Can Only Access By Boat
Restaurants in urban settings are often evaluated by the relative convenience of their location. However, when it comes to the most beautiful remote restaurants in America, convenience isn't even a factor. It can't be, as just getting to these restaurants can require plane tickets, ferry boat reservations, or hours spent poring over maps and itineraries — never mind the journey itself.
Of course, for adventure seekers or those looking for the ultimate unique dining experience, this is part of the appeal. Some of the most scenic remote restaurants in the country, whose locations range from isolated islands off the coast of Alaska to sailboats docked in the Caribbean, have become so well known that they've become bucket list destinations unto themselves.
If you're willing to embrace the "it's all about the journey" motto and don't mind venturing a little farther off the beaten path than usual, these remote restaurants can reward you with beautiful views, tasty local delicacies, and one-of-a-kind adventure.
Cabbage Key Inn and Restaurant in Cabbage Key, Florida
Cabbage Key Inn and Restaurant, known for its coastal flavors and Southern hospitality, is located on Cabbage Key off Florida's southwest coast near Pine Island. While the singer Jimmy Buffett was rumored to have visited the island via seaplane, most guests reach the carless, roadless island by ferry, private boat, or water taxi.
From the patio — shaded by umbrellas and moss-covered Cuban laurel trees — you can enjoy views of the marina and tranquil sound. You may feel transported into the world of Jimmy Buffett's "Cheeseburger in Paradise," a song some believe was inspired by the Cabbage Key Inn and Restaurant.
Pizza Pi in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Pizza Pi is a floating pizzeria located on a boat off the coast of St. Thomas in the Caribbean Sea. As the lone sailboat pizza restaurant in the world, it is accessible only by boat, dinghy, or raft.
Share a pie with up to 30 friends as you kick back on one of the massive circular floating rafts beside the boat. As you cool off in the turquoise waters of Christmas Cove, you might encounter dolphins, turtles, and colorful tropical fish.
The Saltry Restaurant in Halibut Cove, Alaska
The Saltry Restaurant is located on Ismailof Island in Halibut Cove, a sparsely populated community near Homer, Alaska. As the island's only restaurant, The Saltry is known for its scenic views and fresh seafood, including favorites like octopus and pickled salmon. With no roads or bridges, the island is only accessible by passenger ferry, private boat, or kayak.
From the restaurant's outdoor deck, you'll be treated to a front-row view of the island-dotted Kachemak Bay, dense evergreen shoreline forests, and distant, snow-capped mountains.
Lime Out in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
In Coral Bay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, you'll find Lime Out, a buzzy, swim-up taco truck that provides the perfect end to a day of snorkeling. The floating taco bar, which is only accessible by boat, makes lunch on the bay super convenient, as you won't have to go to shore to eat.
Relax on a floating lily pad as you sample tacos like the Rum Rib and Surf & Turf, which are some of the most popular, according to reviews on Yelp. While you dangle your feet in the refreshing Caribbean waters, you can admire St. John's lush green hills.
Cap's Place Island Restaurant in Lighthouse Point, Florida
Open since 1928, Cap's Place Island Restaurant near Lighthouse Point, Florida, is Broward County's oldest restaurant. It once operated as a casino and speakeasy, but it remains a popular seafood restaurant today. Tucked away on a secluded island off Lighthouse Point, the historic restaurant can only be reached by boat. Cap's Place offers a private shuttle boat from the mainland dock.
Located on the waterfront, the rustic wooden building gives fishing shack vibes, but the seafood is fresh, the vibe is authentically "old Florida," and the marina views are especially pretty at dusk, when lights reflect off the still waters.
Diamond Edge Restaurant in Great Diamond Island, Portland, Maine
Diamond Edge Restaurant is located on Great Diamond Island, a car-free island in Maine known for its beaches and scenic coastal views. The only way to reach this waterfront restaurant is via a ferry from Portland or onboard a private boat.
Dine outdoors on the deck or lawn along the water's edge, overlooking the glassy waters of the cove. Seafood is the restaurant's specialty, with reviewers stating the lobster is fresh, and the clam chowder and linguine with clams are both very good.
Jackson Harbor Soup in Washington Island, Wisconsin
Jackson Harbor Soup is located on Washington Island in Wisconsin's quaint and picturesque Door County. The soup, salad, and sandwich restaurant sits right on the harbor of Washington Island, about 5 miles from the Wisconsin shoreline. While Washington Island has a small airport, most visitors arrive via the Washington Island ferry.
Warm up with homemade soup and admire the deep-blue Lake Michigan water from the restaurant's deck and spacious lawn. After you're done eating, you can dip your feet in the water while you watch boats drift in and out of the marina.