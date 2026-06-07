7 Beautiful Remote Restaurants In America You Can Only Access By Boat

Restaurants in urban settings are often evaluated by the relative convenience of their location. However, when it comes to the most beautiful remote restaurants in America, convenience isn't even a factor. It can't be, as just getting to these restaurants can require plane tickets, ferry boat reservations, or hours spent poring over maps and itineraries — never mind the journey itself.

Of course, for adventure seekers or those looking for the ultimate unique dining experience, this is part of the appeal. Some of the most scenic remote restaurants in the country, whose locations range from isolated islands off the coast of Alaska to sailboats docked in the Caribbean, have become so well known that they've become bucket list destinations unto themselves.

If you're willing to embrace the "it's all about the journey" motto and don't mind venturing a little farther off the beaten path than usual, these remote restaurants can reward you with beautiful views, tasty local delicacies, and one-of-a-kind adventure.