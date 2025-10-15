Maine's Car-Free Island Destination Is A Local Favorite With Scenic Coastal Views And Beaches
Located approximately 25 minutes off the coast of Portland, Maine, a gem of an island with rich history and the kind of beauty only money can buy hides in Casco Bay. Named for the shimmering, mica-speckled beaches, Great Diamond Island is a high-end vacation spot that gets a lot of love for its exclusive atmosphere and car-free setting. You won't smell exhaust even once. Plus, it really feels like one of the best Maine islands for a quintessential summer getaway.
Once a military outpost tasked with defending Portland at the turn of the 20th century, Fort McKinley has been converted into Diamond Cove, a private community at the heart of the 193-acre island. Think expertly restored Gilded Age-era mansions with great lawns and facades that exude old money grandeur. Before its fortification, the island served as a serene artists' retreat for creatives, including Harriet Beecher Stowe and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Although Diamond Cove itself is gated and remains off-limits to the general public, visitors can dine oceanfront at Diamond's Edge Restaurant or stay at one of the ultra-luxurious vacation rentals. "Invited guests," aka vacation home renters or those staying at the local inn, get to enjoy exclusive amenities that showcase the very best of the island. This includes access to six private beaches, a heated swimming pool surrounded by manicured gardens, tennis courts, and a bowling alley. It's important to note that there is no public beach access, and day-trippers aren't allowed to walk on the roads of Diamond Cove, explore the residential neighborhoods, or take advantage of the amenities.
Where to stay and things to do on Great Diamond Island
If you truly want to experience Great Diamond Island, you'll need to shell out for a vacation rental or book a room at the Inn at Diamond Cove. Welcoming overnight guests with large porches and red-brick detailing, the inn offers king and double rooms, suites with living rooms, and condo-style accommodations. Or choose from a limited number of vacation rentals, including the fort's former officers' quarters, a five-bedroom historic home in the heart of Diamond Cove.
Those visiting for the day should make a reservation at Diamond's Edge Restaurant. Sip wine in an Adirondack chair overlooking the marina or enjoy elevated New England classics like lobster rolls and fried scallops while listening to live music on the waterfront lawn. The hours change depending on the season, so you'll want to check before traveling to the island. Crown Jewel is the island's other restaurant, featuring cocktails, tapas-style bites, and flamingo decor.
Overnight guests can't miss Pleasant Cove. One of the island's private beaches, this secluded spot is covered in seaglass that catches the sunlight and gleaming turquoise waters. Guests can also enjoy kayaking or paddle boarding, private tours of the Fort McKinley Museum, or walks through the island's old-growth groves. "There is almost no noise but nature," shared one inn guest on Tripadvisor. "No smells but trees & flowers. No sound but the ocean, the wind and a fog horn. It is a level of 'peaceful' that you can't get many places."
How to get to Great Diamond Island
Visitors can reach Great Diamond Island by private boat, water taxi, or public ferry. The Casco Bay Lines depart from the Maine State Pier in Portland, Maine's largest city that's a lively hub of waterfront fun, and arrive at the Diamond Cove ferry stop. During the summer months, ferries leave as early as 5 a.m. and return as late as 8 p.m. on normal weekdays and 11:15 p.m. on Fridays. The winter schedule is much more limited and reflects the island's seasonal hours.
Diamond's Edge Restaurant has a private, 43-slip marina that diners can use to dock their boats. However, you must reserve your slip in advance. Overnight guests at the inn, vacation house renters, and Crown Jewel diners can also dock their boats for a fee. Crafts up to 109 feet are welcome, and reservations include free Wi-Fi, access to showers and restrooms, and water. Fuel isn't available, so you'll need to plan accordingly.
Fogg's Water Taxi is your best bet for a fancy date night or transit outside of the usual ferry schedule. Try to schedule your taxi service as far in advance as possible to avoid disappointment. If you're traveling to the Fogg's Water Taxi pickup point by car, you can find affordable overnight parking at Bug Light Park. Just like Maine's Monhegan Island full of local art, Great Diamond Island's only modes of transportation are walking, bicycles, and golf carts.