Maine's Car-Free Island Destination Is A Local Favorite With Scenic Coastal Views And Beaches

Located approximately 25 minutes off the coast of Portland, Maine, a gem of an island with rich history and the kind of beauty only money can buy hides in Casco Bay. Named for the shimmering, mica-speckled beaches, Great Diamond Island is a high-end vacation spot that gets a lot of love for its exclusive atmosphere and car-free setting. You won't smell exhaust even once. Plus, it really feels like one of the best Maine islands for a quintessential summer getaway.

Once a military outpost tasked with defending Portland at the turn of the 20th century, Fort McKinley has been converted into Diamond Cove, a private community at the heart of the 193-acre island. Think expertly restored Gilded Age-era mansions with great lawns and facades that exude old money grandeur. Before its fortification, the island served as a serene artists' retreat for creatives, including Harriet Beecher Stowe and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Although Diamond Cove itself is gated and remains off-limits to the general public, visitors can dine oceanfront at Diamond's Edge Restaurant or stay at one of the ultra-luxurious vacation rentals. "Invited guests," aka vacation home renters or those staying at the local inn, get to enjoy exclusive amenities that showcase the very best of the island. This includes access to six private beaches, a heated swimming pool surrounded by manicured gardens, tennis courts, and a bowling alley. It's important to note that there is no public beach access, and day-trippers aren't allowed to walk on the roads of Diamond Cove, explore the residential neighborhoods, or take advantage of the amenities.