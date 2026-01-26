The Tastiest Restaurants Along The Gulf Shoreline Serve Coastal Flavors And Southern Hospitality
The Gulf Coast, which encompasses part of Southern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, is known first and foremost for its white sand beaches, palm trees, and resort communities. During the winter and spring months, visitors from up North make the trek down south for the chance to sip margaritas beside the Gulf of Mexico, explore the historic Spanish-influenced architecture, or try their hand at water sports: waterskiing, tubing, or even snorkeling.
These oceanfront cities are also known for their vibrant culinary scenes, among which you'll find quite a few similarities — restaurants along the Gulf shoreline typically serve a combination of Cajun, Creole, and Southern-inspired comfort foods. That means you're bound to eat your fair share of gumbo, jambalaya, and po'boys. Food is colorful, flavorful, and filling. It's also fresh, given the abundance of seafood in the Gulf of Mexico.
With the help of review sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google, as well as local blogs and magazines, we've curated a list of the 10 tastiest restaurants in the region, prioritizing finds closest to the water so you can enjoy the scenery while you eat.
Taranto's Crawfish in Biloxi, Mississippi
Biloxi, one of the Gulf Coast's most popular destinations and the so-called "Vegas of the South," is also home to a wide range of eateries, which serve everything from classic Southern barbecue to steaming bowls of pho. The Sun Herald polled its readership to find the most highly-recommended restaurant in the city, and Taranto's on John Lee Road came out on top. It began as a fish market, but started offering dine-in service in the early 2000s. The casual restaurant, which is decorated with classic ship wheels and old, hand-painted dock signs, is perhaps best known for its crawfish platters, served with steamed corn and potatoes. But you'll also find colorful seafood gumbo, catfish baskets, fried pickles, bread pudding, and much more.
Scott Watkins, food critic at The Sun Herald, took the recommendation of local readers and tried the restaurant for himself. He reviewed it highly, suggesting the crawfish po'boy and seafood gumbo, in particular. That being said, you really can't go wrong with anything on the menu. "This is the second visit and both times ordered something totally different," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer, adding, "No matter what you order, it's going to be good!! Staff was very friendly. Seafood was fresh."
One of the best parts of this stop, besides its top-notch food, is its homey atmosphere. "This is a family-run eatery of some years' duration, and the reasons for continued success are obvious from the jump: friendly staff, eclectic decor, easygoing atmosphere," reads another Tripadvisor review.
Suire's Grocery in Kaplan, Louisiana
Famed food writer and chef Anthony Bourdain visited Suire's Grocery and Restaurant in Kaplan, Louisiana, on Season 11 of "Parts Unknown." He tried the oyster po'boy, crawfish étouffée — which is a thick, buttery shellfish stew — and the pecan pie. He washed it all down with a cold beer. Even years later, you'll find the same items on the menu — and probably some of the same regulars sitting at the casual card tables. The restaurant has been a proud part of the community since 1976, per Glover Gardens.
"We serve authentic Cajun food, the kind of food people would eat at our dinner table at home," said co-owner Lisa Frederick in an interview with Country Roads, also noting that, "We even get hunters calling us from duck blinds to order poboys to go ..." Suire's is open daily and boasts hundreds of five-star reviews on platforms like Google. "The [homemade] desserts are amazing! Turtle sauce picante and shrimp and egg stew on Fridays are legendary!!" reads one, with another writing, "The ladies working were really friendly and made us feel comfortable and right at home ... I wish I had 5 stomachs so I could've tried everything on the menu!!"
From Kaplan, a small town home to approximately 4,200 people, you're a relatively short drive away from other Gulf Coast destinations like Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and the little-known city of Jennings, which offers the perfect blend of nostalgic Americana and hands-on wildlife experiences.
Cabbage Key Inn and Restaurant in Pineland, Florida
The bar at Cabbage Key Inn and Restaurant in Pineland, Florida, was ranked among Tripadvisor's top five "hidden gems" in 2025, per The News-Press. It has quite a few other claims to fame, too, like allegedly being the inspiration for Jimmy Buffett's "Cheeseburger in Paradise." On the menu, you'll find the famous house cheeseburger, along with shrimp, scampi, ribeyes, and a special "your catch of the day" deal. In other words, fishermen bring in their fresh catch, and the chefs at Cabbage Key take it back to the kitchen to prepare.
"It's nice to acknowledge [Buffet] spent time here, and if we're one of the places that inspired him, we're honored," said the owner, Rob Wells, in an interview with The News-Press, speaking to the singer's ties to the area. "For more than 80 years, Cabbage Key has welcomed locals and travelers seeking a taste of old Florida ... We've always said Cabbage Key is a place you have to find on purpose — and that's part of what makes it so special."
Those looking to spend the night at the Cabbage Key Inn will have several options to choose from. There are rooms available in the historic main inn, as well as several on-site cottages, some of which date all the way back to the 1930s. When you get up in the morning, keep in mind that there's also a hearty breakfast menu: smoked salmon, French toast, hotcakes, and more.
Jesse's on the Bay in Fort Morgan, Alabama
Nestled on the waterfront in Fort Morgan, Alabama, you'll find the aptly named Jesse's on the Bay, where delectable eats are paired with dazzling views. It's popular among locals and travelers alike, according to Nola Gent on YouTube, and it's also known to offer one of the Gulf Coast's best burgers. "I ordered the BBQ Bourbon burger complete with onion straws," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer, adding, "The burger was one of the best I have ever eaten. It was cooked to perfection." If you're not in the mood for another "cheeseburger in paradise," the menu offers other upscale coastal comforts like shrimp and grits, pan-seared redfish, and pan-seared Gulf grouper, served alongside a peppered pineapple sauce.
While you're in the area, make sure to take advantage of the Gulf shoreline's natural scenery. Go fishing or paddleboarding, or even hop aboard a dolphin cruise. There's also lots to explore when it comes to local history — like the community's namesake, Fort Morgan, which has been looking out over Mobile Bay since the first half of the 19th century.
If you're still hungry for seconds, make sure to take the trip to Magnolia Springs, Alabama's "prettiest town," just 30 minutes away. It's home to Jesse's, Jesse's on the Bay's sister restaurant. You'll find similar menu options, albeit without the ocean views.
R'Reileigh's Daybreak Cafe in Lillian, Alabama
Less than an hour away from Jesse's on the Bay is R'Reileigh's Daybreak Cafe in Lillian, Alabama. It's a go-to for breakfast among locals and is known for its Southern hospitality. Inside the family-owned restaurant — which is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — customers are served big plates of country-fried steak, pancakes, and grits. The decor is eclectic: a mix of vintage posters, taxidermy, and pots and pans, which hang from the ceiling like wind chimes.
Although the cafe doesn't have an official website of its own, the hundreds of five-star reviews on public forums like Tripadvisor and Google speak for themselves. "Laid back little local restaurant that [is] always full of locals and smiles and country music ... " says one former customer, adding, "[it's] good like you would get at grandma's, highly recommend, I just got a simple egg biscuit, but I'm coming back!!" According to another visitor, R'Reileigh's is the type of place to also get a great cup of coffee.
While you're in Lillian, a secret coastal community home to beaches, bayside beauty, and parks, make sure to soak in the hot Gulf sun at one of the nearby wildlife preserves. Or poke around the antique stores down the street from the hot biscuits and gravy at R'Reileigh's.
Zeke's Restaurant in Orange Beach, Alabama
Of all the restaurants on our list, Zeke's in Orange Beach, Alabama, has by far the most five-star reviews — 15,000 on Google, to be exact, and even more across platforms like Tripadvisor and Yelp. It's an impressive number, especially given that the restaurant only opened in 2022, per Southern Living. The menu at Zeke's is small, but decadent. You'll find Wagyu burgers topped with lobster, and there are also dishes like sesame-crusted tuna, blackened cobia, and shrimp scampi. But if reviews are any indication, you really can't go wrong with any order. "I've been here twice. Both times the food is exceptional, like a TV culinary shelf prepared it," writes one former customer on Google, with another noting, " ... the food was phenomenal! The best we had staying at Orange Beach. We ate grouper bites, pan-seared salmon [and] the lobster roll ... SO GOOD!" If you plan to try Zeke's fresh seafood for yourself, just make sure you make a reservation. Tables tend to fill up quickly.
Beyond its expertly prepared food and friendly service, you'll also be met with sweeping ocean views. From the patio, you're a walk away from one of the best beaches on the Gulf Coast. There's also Gulf State Park, Alabama's white-sand vacation destination that offers dolphin cruises and sunset sails less than 2 miles away. "We got to sit next to the marina and enjoy a view of the ocean," writes another former customer on Google, adding "[There was] Plenty of shade and we enjoyed the ocean breeze."
Anchors Up Grill in Cameron, Louisiana
Nestled in the heart of Cameron, Louisiana, and a quick trip down the coast from a white-sand beach sometimes called the "Cajun Riviera," you'll find Anchors Up Grill. It's one of the only restaurants left in Cameron after a series of destructive hurricanes sent the community into hard times. You'll find plenty of locals sitting on the casual outdoor patio, as well as tourists on their way to the beach. The restaurant certainly doesn't skimp on portions, and it also isn't shy when it comes to Southern hospitality. "These folks are the greatest! And their food is the BEST around the area, too," writes one customer on Google, recommending the shrimp po'boy, in particular. "What really stands out about these Cameron locals is their kind hearts, compassion for others, and strong wills to make it through adversities."
Beyond the famous po-boys, other items on the menu include burgers, fish baskets, soft-shell crabs, and fried catfish. Anchors Up also offers cash discounts, so swing by the ATM before you order, and save room for extras like hot apple fritters. Overall, if you're looking for a Gulf Coast experience without the crowds, Cameron is a good choice; this coastal paradise begs to be explored — and it also has a lot to offer when it comes to cuisine.
Judice's 1927 in Nederland, Texas
Originally a French market, the Judice family converted their generations-old business into a vibrant Cajun restaurant in the 2010s, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. "It all came down to cutting out the fillers ... We picked the best of the best," said owner Al Judice IV in an interview with the Enterprise, explaining how the menu was refined. The restaurant's commitment to freshness and thinking outside the box has resulted in hundreds of five-star Google reviews. "This is hands down one of the best restaurants in Jefferson County," reads one, adding, "We got a lot of food because we could not decide on what to get ... And the food was great."
On the menu, you'll find po'boys, fish platters, and gumbo — all classic Cajun fare. However, there are also more traditional fine dining dishes, such as scallops and gnocchi, beef Wellington, and filet mignon. "Beef Wellington would be considered old French cuisine ... to me it's timeless," explains Judice in an interview with Table 12, adding that, "Everybody comes in as family" when they visit Judice's 1927.
Not too far away in Port Arthur, considered Texas's Cajun capital city, you'll be able to learn more about the region's cultural influences at The Museum of the Gulf Coast. Provided the weather is cooperating, you can also book tickets for a swamp tour or visit the alligators at Gator Country Adventure Park. If you plan finish up your day at Judice's, keep in mind that the restaurant sometimes hosts live musical performances at night.
Stout's at the Shore in Port Aransas, Texas
According to the owner, Jason Stout, fresh ingredients are the priority for the chefs at Stout's at the Shore in Port Aransas, Texas. The restaurant opened in 2025 to plenty of five-star Google reviews and offers fine dining beside the sea "When designing the menu, it was important to know exactly where our ingredients come from and to keep everything fresh, natural, and easy to digest. This requires serious prep from our team," the restaurateur told The Bend, adding, "I love what I do, and my employees are like family." It's important to him that customers feel the effects of that community, too.
If you know when you'll be traveling to the Gulf Coast, make a reservation in advance for Stout's, as it tends to fill up. On the menu, you'll find signature cocktails like a "lavender smoked old fashioned," duck wings to start, and main courses like stuffed quail and Chilean seabass. "I ordered the Chilean seabass with crab and asparagus risotto, and it was nothing short of incredible," writes one former customer on Google, adding, "The seabass was perfectly cooked—tender, flaky, and full of flavor—while the crab added such a rich, decadent touch."
Just down the road from Stout's, there are miles of beach to explore at the mesmerizing Mustang Island State Park, and several motels where you can crash for the night after filling up on fresh-caught fish or filet mignon.
The Noble South in Mobile, Alabama
Since opening in 2014 in the heart of Mobile, Alabama, The Noble South has developed a loyal fan base of locals and out-of-towners alike. The restaurant's been highlighted on Michelin's guide to the area for its locally sourced and evolving menu, and featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." In other words, it's certainly worth stopping by if you're driving down the coast.
The restaurant is elegant: diners sit at simple wooden tables, the walls are exposed brick, and the ceilings are high. The menu is refined, as well, offering seasonal, farm-to-table options like duck leg confit and Wagyu bavette steak served with butternut soufflé. When he visited on Season 38, Episode 5, Fieri sampled the chicken-fried quail, crawfish étouffée, and heirloom cornbread, per Alabama Life and Culture. Although you won't necessarily find all these items listed on the menu — it changes depending on local growers — there is plenty more to try. "Ordered all 6 dinner dishes they had and every one of them was delicious," wrote one customer on Google, adding, "Each dish has at least 4 flavors going on, all complementing each other." From Mobile, it doesn't take long to get to other restaurants on our list in cities like Biloxi or Orange Beach — consider renting a car at the airport and making a culinary road trip out of it.
Methodology
In order to put together the most comprehensive list possible, as well as one that represented the many colorful flavors of the region, from Cajun to Creole to American comforts, we read through firsthand accounts on sites like Tripadvisor and Google. We prioritized establishments with several hundred five-star reviews — at least. In the case of restaurants like Zeke's in Orange Beach, for instance, our decision was supported by the opinion of 15,000 former customers.
Some of the locations featured on our list have also appeared on The Food Network, as was the case for The Noble South, or in travel shows like "Parts Unknown," like Suire's Grocery. Therefore, we took the opinion of seasoned chefs like Anthony Bourdain into account.
It was also important for us to feature places with water views, or at least eateries a short drive away from the beach — this, we found, also ensured fish and shellfish were fresh. Finally, we looked for accounts of "Southern hospitality," reviews from customers that highlighted a welcoming environment and friendly ownership. If you're still looking for more stops in the area, or didn't see a restaurant on our list you were expecting to, check out this Gulf Coast seafood gem with an innovative menu. Or drive to Alabama's underrated seafood capital for fresh shrimp, oysters, and more.