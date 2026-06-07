Canada's 'French Mural Capital Of The World' Is An Artsy Gem With Scenic Parks And Small-Town Charm

In the heart of the province of Alberta is a small town with a big title: the French Mural Capital of the World. The town of Legal, less than an hour north of Edmonton, is currently home to just over 1,250 residents, but it has over 35 murals. That makes it the French Mural Capital of the World per capita, and this artsy prairie town offers a vibrant and illuminating walk through Canada's history painted on the sides of its buildings.

While the town was founded in 1914 and named for Emile Legal, the bishop of St. Albert's in Alberta, its origins date back to 1894, when two Frenchmen arrived to homestead in the area. Others soon followed, primarily from Québec, leading the town to develop as a bilingual community. This history of French immigration is not only seen on the town's murals, but is also celebrated yearly at the Fête au Village, one of Alberta's longest-running festivals that highlights the history, culture, and community of Legal.

Legal also has two scenic parks that offer a mix of indoor and outdoor recreational activities like fishing, picnicking, and curling. Ultimately, it's the combination of a rural prairie farmland setting with urban street art elements that made bestselling travel writer Robin Esrock name Legal as the best small town in Alberta in 2014. Esrock wrote that Legal is "so clean and peaceful you'd think you stepped into another era" and that its tight-knit community also makes it stand out as a charming small town.