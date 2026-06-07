New York's Once-Thriving Dairy Farm Is Now A Stunning Botanical Garden Just Outside Syracuse

Upstate New York is renowned for its untamed terrain and natural wonders. But you don't necessarily have to visit a state park or embark on a strenuous hike to experience the beauty of this region. You could, for example, enjoy a leisurely visit to a botanical garden. There are many options to consider, though Sycamore Hill Gardens is arguably a standout. Located in Marcellus, this small town in the Finger Lakes is under a 30-minute drive outside Syracuse. Boasting about 40 vivid acres of flora, it's blanketed with native plants, assorted blooms, and much more. However, Sycamore Hill Gardens wasn't always an attraction. Uniquely, it was once a dairy farm.

Established by George and Karen Hanford, Sycamore Hill Gardens' website states that the pair, who have lived on the property since the 1970s, raised Jersey cows for years. Eventually, they took up gardening, with Karen describing it as a "passion" in a 2017 article for Conifer Quarterly. They started by planting trees on their land and the rest, as they say, is history. That said, Sycamore Hill Gardens has been welcoming visitors since the 2000s, and has also become a gathering place for the local community.

The cattle may be long-gone, but this destination continues to thrive and now captivates nature enthusiasts. "This place is like no other! I was completely amazed!" said one visitor on Google, where Sycamore Hill Gardens features a 4.7 rating. Another wrote, "It's evident the family has poured their heart and soul (and a lot of sweat equity) into this garden."