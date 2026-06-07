New York's Once-Thriving Dairy Farm Is Now A Stunning Botanical Garden Just Outside Syracuse
Upstate New York is renowned for its untamed terrain and natural wonders. But you don't necessarily have to visit a state park or embark on a strenuous hike to experience the beauty of this region. You could, for example, enjoy a leisurely visit to a botanical garden. There are many options to consider, though Sycamore Hill Gardens is arguably a standout. Located in Marcellus, this small town in the Finger Lakes is under a 30-minute drive outside Syracuse. Boasting about 40 vivid acres of flora, it's blanketed with native plants, assorted blooms, and much more. However, Sycamore Hill Gardens wasn't always an attraction. Uniquely, it was once a dairy farm.
Established by George and Karen Hanford, Sycamore Hill Gardens' website states that the pair, who have lived on the property since the 1970s, raised Jersey cows for years. Eventually, they took up gardening, with Karen describing it as a "passion" in a 2017 article for Conifer Quarterly. They started by planting trees on their land and the rest, as they say, is history. That said, Sycamore Hill Gardens has been welcoming visitors since the 2000s, and has also become a gathering place for the local community.
The cattle may be long-gone, but this destination continues to thrive and now captivates nature enthusiasts. "This place is like no other! I was completely amazed!" said one visitor on Google, where Sycamore Hill Gardens features a 4.7 rating. Another wrote, "It's evident the family has poured their heart and soul (and a lot of sweat equity) into this garden."
What to see at Sycamore Hill Gardens
Sycamore Hill Gardens offers a bucolic retreat that's easily accessible from Syracuse, one of the most affordable cities for a vacation. Visitors can expect to encounter an array of tree varieties and seasonal delights like peonies. The expansive site, however, has other surprises in store for guests. There are koi ponds, as well as statues depicting everything from a dragon to a Greek goddess, nestled throughout the land. This story-book-like ambiance is amplified thanks to features like a small stone tower and a maze.
Plus, you're likely to see and hear wildlife as you explore Sycamore Hill Gardens' verdant acres. "I saw squirrels, deer, rabbits, butterflies, and a plethora of birds!" exclaimed a reviewer. Sycamore Hill Gardens is typically open in the spring, summer, and early fall. Note that walk-ins are not accepted; reservations are required and can be made on Sycamore Hill Gardens' website. At the time of this writing, admission is $45.
Keep in mind that this is not per person, but rather per car. In response to a review that was critical of this price, Sycamore Hill Gardens explained that this cost is to encourage group visits due to limited parking. Are you a nature lover who is keen to visit other similar destinations in New York? In Amenia, minutes away from the Connecticut border, is the Wethersfield Estate & Garden, full of woodland art and carriage trails. On the other hand, Buffalo, an underrated city near Niagara Falls with a gorgeous waterfront, is home to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.