Pennsylvania's Wildlife-Packed State Park Has Peaceful Paddling And Scenic River Trails
The Keystone State boasts an impressive 125 state parks that offer residents and travelers over 300,000 acres of outdoor recreation. Even more remarkable is that all of Pennsylvania's state parks are completely free with no entrance fees. With so many beautiful state parks to choose from, it can be a challenge to decide which to prioritize. In Wyoming County, there is a 667-acre state park nestled within a spruce and pine forest that is a safe bet for those seeking active wildlife, peaceful paddling, historic landmarks, and river views. Open daily year-round from sunrise to sunset, Vosburg Neck State Park is a tranquil nature destination found in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Given its historic roots, visitors can still see remnants of yesteryear through the park's preserved 18th- and 19th-century infrastructure, including a 1700s cemetery in the woods, abandoned railbeds and hand-laid stone walls, and an 1800s red barn landmark at the park entrance.
The Susquehanna River is the state park's main attraction, offering relaxing paddling and fishing on its calm waters. The park boasts 7 miles worth of multi-use trails with scenic lake and waterfall views for hikers and mountain bikers. The park's abundance of wildlife draws wildlife and birdwatchers to the area's trails and river areas. There are also seasonal activities for visitors to enjoy throughout the year, including the park's vibrant fall foliage and its 2.5 miles of trails suitable for cross-country skiing in the winter.
Located less than an hour from Scranton, out-of-state visitors to Vosburg Neck State Park will want to fly into Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. Renting a car would be the best option for getting to the park and navigating the region. The park does not offer overnight camping, but lodging can be found along the Susquehanna River 5 miles east in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.
Paddle and fish on the Susquehanna River
Vosburg Neck State Park offers relaxing activities along the scenic waters of the Susquehanna River. The park's facilities, including picnic tables and port-a-potties, allow families to enjoy the park at their own pace. "Beautiful spot to picnic. Tables down by water. Very peaceful area," one Google reviewer said. "Great place to take the kids the water is shallow, but the kids can still swim and the trail we took was perfect for my younger 2, nice little about a mile level and full of wildflowers," another Google user added.
Those wanting a more up-close encounter with the Susquehanna River can paddle on its iconic oxbow bend at Vosburg Neck. These calm waters provide leisurely paddles through sprawling forests with beautiful mountains in the distance. Boaters should know that there is only non-motorized boating access for canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. "We walked to the small boat launch area. The launch area is only for kayaks and canoes. We walked down to the river there and walked on the rocks," one Google reviewer said. More kayaking can be found in the Quaker State at Yellow Breeches Creek, an alluring kayak route through Pennsylvania's most pastoral scenery.
Fishing is also a common activity within the state park. Anglers can enjoy shaded shorelines that help them relax and stay comfortable while waiting for their next catch. Some of the most commonly caught fish in the Susquehanna River are catfish, smallmouth bass, walleye, and perch. Those hoping to fish in deeper waters may do so by boat or while paddling on the river. If you're after the state's top-rated fishing experience, head to Nockamixon State Park, a serene park with miles of idyllic trails.
Vosburg Neck State Park is teeming with wildlife and river trails
Vosburg Neck State Park is a bountiful forest environment that supports an array of wildlife, making it a great spot for wildlife and birdwatching activities. Visitors can spot bald eagles, wood frogs, salamanders, squirrels, ducks, geese, deer, snakes, bunnies, and a variety of birds. "Great trails! I was pleased to see several Indigo Buntings, a couple of Bald Eagles, and a few other species of birds!" one Google reviewer raved.
Vosburg Neck State Park also offers scenic hiking trails along the river where visitors can hope to spot wildlife. The Susquehanna River Vista Trail is a 2.8-mile loop trail that has a high 4.6-star rating on AllTrails. This trail offers views of the river, historic farmland, and woods. "Trails are clear and well marked. The view at the top is fantastic. Watch out for snakes!" one AllTrails user warned. For a shorter hike, visitors can enjoy the 1.4-mile out-and-back Howland Preserve River and Canal Trail for river and waterfall views. "The River and Canal trails were full of wildflowers and so pretty. Saw plenty of deer, bunnies, and a large rat snake!" one AllTrails user said.
Mountain biking is also a popular activity on the park's trails, with trails to support every skill level. "I didn't ride trails but as experienced MTB rider I'd rate the two trails we did as blue. The park rates them as expert but while there is sustained climbing the grades are not extreme ... Still would be fun to ride," one Google reviewer said. For more hiking and birdwatching, visit Hyner Run State Park, Pennsylvania's largest state forest and a scenic spot with a cozy cabin and trails.