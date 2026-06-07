Pennsylvania's Wildlife-Packed State Park Has Peaceful Paddling And Scenic River Trails

The Keystone State boasts an impressive 125 state parks that offer residents and travelers over 300,000 acres of outdoor recreation. Even more remarkable is that all of Pennsylvania's state parks are completely free with no entrance fees. With so many beautiful state parks to choose from, it can be a challenge to decide which to prioritize. In Wyoming County, there is a 667-acre state park nestled within a spruce and pine forest that is a safe bet for those seeking active wildlife, peaceful paddling, historic landmarks, and river views. Open daily year-round from sunrise to sunset, Vosburg Neck State Park is a tranquil nature destination found in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Given its historic roots, visitors can still see remnants of yesteryear through the park's preserved 18th- and 19th-century infrastructure, including a 1700s cemetery in the woods, abandoned railbeds and hand-laid stone walls, and an 1800s red barn landmark at the park entrance.

The Susquehanna River is the state park's main attraction, offering relaxing paddling and fishing on its calm waters. The park boasts 7 miles worth of multi-use trails with scenic lake and waterfall views for hikers and mountain bikers. The park's abundance of wildlife draws wildlife and birdwatchers to the area's trails and river areas. There are also seasonal activities for visitors to enjoy throughout the year, including the park's vibrant fall foliage and its 2.5 miles of trails suitable for cross-country skiing in the winter.

Located less than an hour from Scranton, out-of-state visitors to Vosburg Neck State Park will want to fly into Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. Renting a car would be the best option for getting to the park and navigating the region. The park does not offer overnight camping, but lodging can be found along the Susquehanna River 5 miles east in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.