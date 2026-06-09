Between Atlanta And Birmingham Is A Sandy Lake Park With Swimming, Camping, And Fishing
If you're looking for green spaces in Georgia, you have plenty of options to choose from throughout the state. Whether you're in the mood for lush, green forests, waterfalls, or mighty peaks, the Peach State has it all. But what if you're looking for a sandy beach and don't want to drive all the way to the coast? Well, if you're in Western Georgia near the Alabama border, you can visit John Tanner Park, which has soft sands and calm waters to help satisfy your beach cravings. In fact, it has the largest sand beach of any Georgia state park.
John Tanner is located just outside Carrollton, a friendly Georgia city with green bike paths and a charmingly vibrant downtown. It's situated about an hour and 45 minutes from Birmingham and an hour away from Atlanta. The park features two lakes, with one offering beach and boating opportunities and the other being ideal for fishing. If you want to take full advantage of the park and its amenities, you can reserve a campsite and stay overnight or for a whole weekend. So, pack the beach toys and towels, and let's discover what makes John Tanner Park a worthy addition to your travel list.
An introduction to John Tanner Park
With two lakes at John Tanner Park, you can double your fun on the same trip. However, the more popular of the two is arguably the Upper Lake, which is where you'll find the long stretch of sand. This area is great for building sand castles, relaxing by the water, or taking a dip to cool off, particularly during the summer months. Plus, since coastal beaches such as the "hidden gem of the Golden Isles" are more than four hours from Atlanta, this one is much more accessible and convenient.
If you want to get out on the water, you can rent boats during your visit. First, there are Jon boats, which have a flat bottom, float on the surface of the lake, and are great for fishing. Second, there are paddle boats, although those are much more popular and rent out quickly. The park's website recommends calling ahead to ensure they're available, just in case. Alternatively, you can bring your own boat, as there is a ramp for each lake (according to the map). Only those with an electric motor or non-motorized options (like kayaks or canoes) are allowed.
Fishing is available year-round in both lakes at John Tanner. However, since the upper lake is more popular for boating and swimming, you'll have to plan around that. You can fish from the shoreline or from a boat, and, according to the park, both lakes are stocked with bass, bream, and catfish. Make sure to obtain a Georgia fishing license before heading out, although anglers under 16 don't need a license.
Planning an outdoor getaway to John Tanner Park
The easiest way to reach John Tanner Park is to fly into the busiest airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta. Because of where the airport is in relation to the city, it's actually just over an hour to reach the park. Before arriving, though, make sure to reserve your campsite if you're planning on staying overnight. There is also a $5 parking fee per vehicle.
There is a mix of tent and RV-friendly sites in the campground. Some sites have full hookups, others only have water and electricity, and others are designed for tent camping only, so plan accordingly. You can review the park map to compare campsites before making your reservation. Unlike other state parks, you can't reserve your spot online. Instead, you must send an email or call ahead. At the time of this writing, full hookup sites are $50 per night, and all other campsites are $40 per night. If you're traveling with a large group, you can reserve the group lodge next to the lower lake, which can accommodate up to 40 guests. The lodge is complete with bunks, bedrooms, restrooms, showers, a kitchen, and more, and the rate is $600 per night.
If the lakes weren't enough to occupy your time while visiting John Tanner Park, there are roughly 2 miles of hiking trails, an 18-hole miniature golf course, and a playground on-site. The two main trails loop around both lakes, and there is also a nature trail on the northwestern corner of the upper lake.