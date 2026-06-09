Between Atlanta And Birmingham Is A Sandy Lake Park With Swimming, Camping, And Fishing

With two lakes at John Tanner Park, you can double your fun on the same trip. However, the more popular of the two is arguably the Upper Lake, which is where you'll find the long stretch of sand. This area is great for building sand castles, relaxing by the water, or taking a dip to cool off, particularly during the summer months. Plus, since coastal beaches such as the "hidden gem of the Golden Isles" are more than four hours from Atlanta, this one is much more accessible and convenient.

If you want to get out on the water, you can rent boats during your visit. First, there are Jon boats, which have a flat bottom, float on the surface of the lake, and are great for fishing. Second, there are paddle boats, although those are much more popular and rent out quickly. The park's website recommends calling ahead to ensure they're available, just in case. Alternatively, you can bring your own boat, as there is a ramp for each lake (according to the map). Only those with an electric motor or non-motorized options (like kayaks or canoes) are allowed.

Fishing is available year-round in both lakes at John Tanner. However, since the upper lake is more popular for boating and swimming, you'll have to plan around that. You can fish from the shoreline or from a boat, and, according to the park, both lakes are stocked with bass, bream, and catfish. Make sure to obtain a Georgia fishing license before heading out, although anglers under 16 don't need a license.