Forget Florida, Retire To The Affordable 'Heart Of The Treasure Valley' With Outdoor Fun And A Charming Downtown
When many Americans start thinking about retirement, their thoughts often drift down to Florida. The state is still the most popular choice among retirees, attracting twice as many people as its closest competition, North Carolina. But there are plenty of great alternatives to Florida, and one you might want to turn your attention to is Nampa, Idaho. The city was recently voted one of the top four places to retire in the state by U.S. News.
Nampa is nicknamed the "Heart of the Treasure Valley," referring to a sprawling region in Idaho that houses around 40% of the state's population. As the region's heart, Nampa offers convenient access to Idaho's wine country, various golf courses, natural playgrounds and hiking trails, and downtown shopping and dining.
Nampa is also a relatively affordable place to live, ranked the fifth-most affordable in Idaho by real estate company Redfin. While the cost of living here is around 4% higher than the national average, this is inflated by its housing prices being almost 130% above national average. Practically everything else, such as groceries, utility bills, transportation, and goods and services, costs between 8% and 29% below the national average. So long as you can afford to buy here, you can enjoy lower average costs in your day-to-day. And those days may very well include trips to Nampa's great outdoors or into its historic downtown.
Outdoor recreation for all ages in Nampa
Retirees can explore Nampa's surrounding nature by lacing up their hiking boots and hitting the trails. Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, which is less than a 20-minute drive from downtown, has the 3.75-mile Kingfisher Trail. This easy out-and-back route takes you along Lake Lowell and through forest and sagebrush. Keep an eye out for over 250 bird species and bring your rod along if you fancy casting a line out for largemouth or smallmouth bass, crappie, bluegill, or catfish.
If you want a slightly harder and longer hike, you can tackle the Wilson Creek Trail in Boise National Forest, about a 1.5-hour drive away. This 8-mile route is only open between mid-June and October but is considered one of Nampa's best. It leads you over creek crossings and through meadows of wildflowers. The national forest also contains hot springs, a nonprofit ski resort, and great trout fishing. For something closer to Nampa, drive 10 minutes from downtown to Osborne Park. The 11-acre neighborhood park has disc golf, grassy fields, and a pond. It also has a half-mile walking path.
You don't even have to leave your car to enjoy the Idaho scenery from Nampa. The Snake River Scenic Byway is the closest of the state's 31 scenic byways. The 70-mile route takes about 2.5 hours to drive without stops. Along the way, you'll pass vineyards, orchards, farmland, and various historical sites. If you do fancy a winery visit, you could check out the Sunnyslope Wine Trail. It has about 20 wineries and cellar doors offering tours and tastings. It's a big reason why Idaho is a secret wine lover's paradise.
Downtown delights in Nampa
While there's plenty to see outside of Nampa, retirees may be perfectly happy sticking to its historic downtown. This part of the city is on a serious upward trend, attracting visitors with shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes. The revitalization of historic shopfronts, art installations, and preserved landmarks has also given Downtown Nampa a fresh and charming aesthetic. It all centers around the beloved Nampa Public Library and its associated Library Square. Not only does it contain a wide variety of books, but it also hosts a range of events and workshops for seniors — everything from fall-proof exercises to origami and painting.
Part of Downtown Nampa's charm is its award-winning farmers market, held every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m between April and November. On market days, you can roam Lloyd Square Park while browsing local vendors selling fresh meat and produce, handmade crafts, and specialty food. They also host special events, such as Share & Care days, when people 65 or older can get free produce vouchers to spend at stalls. Tractor shows, live music, and pet costume contests are also par for the course.
You can drive to Nampa in about 25 minutes from Boise, America's wildly underrated "City of Trees." Boise Airport, which is the same distance, has flights from various major cities, such as Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Nampa has a good selection of hotels and motels, including a couple close to downtown and some along Interstate 84. If Nampa isn't a good fit but you enjoy the feeling of Idaho, you might want to check out Fruitland, Idaho's "Orchard Country" city with rural charm and natural beauty.