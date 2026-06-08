Between Charleston And Columbia Is South Carolina's Charming Southern City With Local Eats And Shops
If you're in the mood for Southern charm, South Carolina is practically bursting with it. But you don't have to visit its famous coastal cities — like Charleston or Myrtle Beach — to get a taste of the Palmetto State. In fact, its smaller towns often offer a better connection to the things that make South Carolina so memorable, such as its food and scenery. Situated about 90 minutes in either direction from Charleston and Columbia, just north of the massive Lake Marion, is one such example.
Founded in 1855, Manning boasts many hallmarks of Southern hospitality, from delicious barbecue restaurants to quaint boutiques and shops, and a healthy serving of small-town charm. Plus, it's surrounded by water, including Ox Swamp next to the city, the Pocotaligo River to the north, and Lake Marion to the south. So, you can explore the state's natural beauty nearby and understand what local legend Francis Marion was fighting for during the Revolutionary War. Whether you're just passing through or choose to stay a while, let's discover why you should add Manning to your travel plans.
What to expect when visiting Manning, South Carolina
As a quintessential small southern town, there are two primary ways to get the full Manning experience. First, you can take advantage of the fact that the place has far more unique eateries than you would expect for a population of just over 4,000. Well, South Carolina has more than its fair share of foodie cities, so Manning is practically par for the course. For example, barbecue lovers will appreciate having options, such as McCabe's Bar-B-Q on the northern edge of town, JK's House of Ribs, and the somewhat legendary Ward's BBQ. But if you don't want slow-cooked meats slathered in sauce, you can choose something a bit more quirky, like the Orchard Cafe, a cozy spot with funky decor and a decent lunch menu. Or, you can try Birdie's Cafe and Creamery, which features a little bit of everything, including burgers, fish, pasta, salads, wraps, and ice cream.
As with restaurants, Manning also has an abundance of local shops to satisfy any preferences. For unique souvenirs or hidden treasures, try Southern Accent Personalized Gifts. Similarly, Cissy's at the Studio has an eclectic mix of items and is conveniently located next to the Orchard Cafe. Or, if you're more fashion-oriented, Belladonna Boutique has an assortment of stylish clothing, as does Berkley Boutique.
If you're visiting during the summer and early fall, you can browse the Manning Farmer's Market, which is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. between June and October. Not only can you find fresh produce and ingredients, but you can also shop with local vendors and support the community.
Planning a vacation to Manning
Part of the appeal of visiting a place like Manning is that it's relatively easy to reach, thanks to its position next to I-95. As mentioned, the city is less than 90 minutes from Charleston, so you don't have to spend a whole day traveling. However, if you're going to fly into Charleston, make sure to grab a bite to eat and sample one of the city's must-eat dishes before hitting the road for Manning. Although Manning has plenty of great restaurants, you'll want to take advantage of being in one of the top foodie cities in America.
Although Manning isn't technically a "touristy" city, there is a small collection of chain hotels next to the freeway, including a Super 8 and a Baymont by Wyndham. If you prefer to be more centrally located, you can stay at the Budget Motel in town, though it only has 2.8 stars on Google Maps, so be aware of that. There are also a few vacation rentals in the area if you want something with a bit more personality compared to a standard hotel room.
While shopping and eating are great ways to enjoy Manning, you might also want to take advantage of the nearby natural elements. For example, you can visit the Pocotaligo Nature Conservancy Park and walk along the nearly 1,300-foot boardwalk that weaves through the river and the swamps. Or, if you want a view of Ox Swamp, you can play a round at the Shannon Greens Golf Club, which overlooks the water. Finally, if you're an avid angler, one of South Carolina's legendary lakes, Lake Marion, is only half an hour away and is home to some monster catfish.