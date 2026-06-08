Between Charleston And Columbia Is South Carolina's Charming Southern City With Local Eats And Shops

As a quintessential small southern town, there are two primary ways to get the full Manning experience. First, you can take advantage of the fact that the place has far more unique eateries than you would expect for a population of just over 4,000. Well, South Carolina has more than its fair share of foodie cities, so Manning is practically par for the course. For example, barbecue lovers will appreciate having options, such as McCabe's Bar-B-Q on the northern edge of town, JK's House of Ribs, and the somewhat legendary Ward's BBQ. But if you don't want slow-cooked meats slathered in sauce, you can choose something a bit more quirky, like the Orchard Cafe, a cozy spot with funky decor and a decent lunch menu. Or, you can try Birdie's Cafe and Creamery, which features a little bit of everything, including burgers, fish, pasta, salads, wraps, and ice cream.

As with restaurants, Manning also has an abundance of local shops to satisfy any preferences. For unique souvenirs or hidden treasures, try Southern Accent Personalized Gifts. Similarly, Cissy's at the Studio has an eclectic mix of items and is conveniently located next to the Orchard Cafe. Or, if you're more fashion-oriented, Belladonna Boutique has an assortment of stylish clothing, as does Berkley Boutique.

If you're visiting during the summer and early fall, you can browse the Manning Farmer's Market, which is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. between June and October. Not only can you find fresh produce and ingredients, but you can also shop with local vendors and support the community.