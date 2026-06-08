America's Healthiest City To Live In 2026 Is A Vibrant College Gem (And It's Not In Colorado Or California)

If you spend enough time in Cambridge, Massachusetts, you start to see signs that this is a pretty health-conscious place. Joggers trot down the Longfellow Bridge and scullers row on the Charles River. There's a cluster of plant-based restaurants in Kindall Square, and about a dozen gyms are scattered around, from a Planet Fitness location to the Cambridge Athletic Club. CHA Cambridge Hospital is a major award-winning medical complex — it helps that many of the physicians literally went to Harvard, Massachusetts' Ivy League wonderland of festivals, markets, and autumn flavors. Given all this, you could look at Cambridge and think, yeah, that seems like a pretty healthy city.

What you might not expect is that Cambridge is the healthiest city in America. When pitted against states like Colorado or California, where urban residents swear by their yoga and froyo, Cambridge might not even seem in the same league of physical wellness. Yet, a recent report by Niche concluded that Cambridge beat out all its competitors in 2026. Cambridge scored an A-plus overall and aced several categories, including nightlife, public schools, and diversity. One of those categories was "Health and Fitness," for which it also received perfect marks. The second-place city on Niche's rankings was Berkeley, California, followed by Bellevue, Washington.

Niche's findings were "based on rates of smoking, alcohol abuse, and obesity as well as access to healthcare, mental health, and fitness centers," using data and statistics from the CDC and the U.S. Census. You may still wonder: what makes Cambridge seem so healthy?