America's Healthiest City To Live In 2026 Is A Vibrant College Gem (And It's Not In Colorado Or California)
If you spend enough time in Cambridge, Massachusetts, you start to see signs that this is a pretty health-conscious place. Joggers trot down the Longfellow Bridge and scullers row on the Charles River. There's a cluster of plant-based restaurants in Kindall Square, and about a dozen gyms are scattered around, from a Planet Fitness location to the Cambridge Athletic Club. CHA Cambridge Hospital is a major award-winning medical complex — it helps that many of the physicians literally went to Harvard, Massachusetts' Ivy League wonderland of festivals, markets, and autumn flavors. Given all this, you could look at Cambridge and think, yeah, that seems like a pretty healthy city.
What you might not expect is that Cambridge is the healthiest city in America. When pitted against states like Colorado or California, where urban residents swear by their yoga and froyo, Cambridge might not even seem in the same league of physical wellness. Yet, a recent report by Niche concluded that Cambridge beat out all its competitors in 2026. Cambridge scored an A-plus overall and aced several categories, including nightlife, public schools, and diversity. One of those categories was "Health and Fitness," for which it also received perfect marks. The second-place city on Niche's rankings was Berkeley, California, followed by Bellevue, Washington.
Niche's findings were "based on rates of smoking, alcohol abuse, and obesity as well as access to healthcare, mental health, and fitness centers," using data and statistics from the CDC and the U.S. Census. You may still wonder: what makes Cambridge seem so healthy?
The Cambridge legacy of health and fitness
Many outsiders lump Cambridge and Boston together, and on a map, they look like the same city. Yet Cambridge residents are the first to tell you that they are two distinct places, separated by a wide river and very different in personality. Where Boston is a place of skyscrapers and commerce, Cambridge is the definitive Ivy League college town, the backdrop for Harvard University and all it represents. These neighborhoods are packed with students and academics, and in past decades, it was known as a countercultural hub, per Atlas Obscura. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is also based in Cambridge, and it's generally regarded as one of the best schools in the country by U.S. News, especially for science and engineering.
Smart doesn't always equal healthy, but in Cambridge, there are a lot of opportunities to take care of yourself that have been around a long time. For example, the Cambridge Running Club was founded in 1983 and accepts members of diverse abilities. The Cambridge YMCA is well over 100 years old, and the Cambridge Boat Club dates back to 1909. Aside from its gyms, the Cambridge Athletic Club hosts personal training, martial arts, youth sports, and indoor cycling.
Massachusetts was also an early adopter of tobacco bans. Most indoor smoking was outlawed across the state in 2004, per Boston.com. Meanwhile, Cambridge boasts more than 80 urban parks and public spaces, so it's easy to get outside. The neighboring Boston is considered one of the greenest cities in the world, with breathtaking parks and river walks, and Cambridge mirrors this green layout.
A visitor's guide to the Cambridge health scene
What does all this mean for a short-term visitor, though? Clubs and fitness centers are great for locals, but travelers can't expect to hop into a rowing shell or join a spin club on a whim. Luckily, one of the best things you can do in Cambridge is walk around. Harvard Square is famously walkable, and the whole city is only about 7 square miles, with a parade of attractions and historic landmarks in between. One of the city's greatest assets is the Charles River Bike Path, a ribbon of pavement that parallels the water for many miles and is wildly popular in the warmer months. Despite its name, the path is designed for walkers, runners, and rollerbladers as well. The path runs along both banks of the river, and you can use several bike-friendly bridges to cross over to the Boston side. Cambridge has invested heavily in cycling infrastructure, and one of the Boston area's best routes is the Minuteman Bikeway, a scenic 10-mile ride through hidden Massachusetts gems.
In such a youthful neighborhood, pickup games are also common. Casual ultimate frisbee is a popular activity in Cambridge, and the city claims four public tennis courts and more than 20 outdoor basketball courts. This can be a great way to meet locals, and you'll definitely get your steps in.
Nutritious eating is popular around Harvard Square, where you'll find a Playa Bowls location, featuring fruit-forward smoothies and bowls that are beloved across the country. The Life Alive Organic Cafe comes from the Harvard Square Wellness Collaborative, featuring a quaint lounge and yoga studios alongside nutritious homemade meals.