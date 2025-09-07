Massachusetts' Ivy-Clad Campus Is A Wonderland Of Fall Festivals, Markets, And Autumn Flavors

Set alongside the scenic Charles River in Cambridge, Harvard University truly comes alive in the fall. There's something magical about the leaves changing, and student or not, it's one of the best times to visit. Whether wandering through the pristine campus and taking in the vibrant foliage, attending a themed festival, or heading off campus for apple picking, there's no shortage of things to see and do.

Before setting out on your autumn adventure, it helps to have a lay of the land. Harvard Square is home to one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes, with trendy shops and food options, making it a good starting point for exploring the area. The square sits just outside the campus gates and is a main hub within Cambridge. In and around the square, you'll find dozens of restaurants, bars, cafes, and boutiques, as well as nearby landmarks like Harvard Yard.

Mount Auburn Cemetery and the Charles River Esplanade are two other spots to take in the colorful fall leaves in Cambridge. For a unique vantage point, consider signing up for a sightseeing boat tour along the Charles River. It's a great way to learn more about Cambridge's history while enjoying the changing leaves.