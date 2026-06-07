Vancouver's Secret Island Getaway Has Gardens, A Cozy Village, And Mild Weather

Mayne Island is one of the few Southern Gulf Islands with permanent residents (alongside the quiet, idyllic Pender Island with enchanting forests to the south). While its population is still quite small — just around 1,300, according to the Mayne Island Conservancy — it's enough to anchor a quaint village, Miners Bay, on the island's northwest harbor. The island's first settlers made their homes here starting in 1859. Some historic sites remain from its early community, including the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, built in 1898, and the small Mayne Island Museum housed in an 1896 jail building.

The Mayne Island Museum is run by the Mayne Island Agricultural Society, open seasonally during the summer. The society also maintains a few other stops worth adding to your itinerary for a day in the village. On Saturdays in the warmer months, it hosts a recurring farmers' market (the market continues through the winter, albeit on a monthly rather than weekly cadence), located at the Agricultural Hall. Across the street from the hall are a pair of thrift stores operated by the society, which have a strong Google rating, although there are only seven reviews.

If you're visiting Miners Bay with a sweet tooth, you might want to stop by the Sunny Mayne Bakery and Café to satiate it. The café has a countertop heaped with cookies, cakes, and croissants. One reviewer notes it has plenty of indoor seats if you're looking for a casual rest stop. From there, it's only a two-minute walk to the Miners Bay Trading Post, a community staple where you can pick up groceries or souvenirs.