Vancouver's Secret Island Getaway Has Gardens, A Cozy Village, And Mild Weather
While the U.S. has Maine on the East Coast, Canada has Mayne Island on its west coast. Besides its name, Mayne Island shares a few similarities with its American counterpart: evergreen forests blanketing its terrain, bays dotted with sailboats, and an escape-from-the-city appeal. The whole island has a relatively small footprint — you could drive from Village Bay on one end to Bennett Bay on the other in about 10 minutes. In that expanse, you might spend time at a café or thrift store in the island's Miners Bay village, explore some coastal nature parks, or stroll through its Japanese gardens.
Owing to its location among the Southern Gulf Islands, an archipelago south of Vancouver, Mayne Island has a generally mild climate year-round. In the winter months, the temperature averages around mid-40 degrees Fahrenheit, while the summer months hover around the low 60s, with little rain, according to Climate Data. The island also benefits from being in a "rain shadow" between Vancouver Island and Washington, as the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve of Canada explains, making it drier and sunnier than some of its neighbors. That makes Mayne Island a brighter getaway from the stereotypically rainy Pacific Northwest.
Visit a market or café in Mayne Island's main village
Mayne Island is one of the few Southern Gulf Islands with permanent residents (alongside the quiet, idyllic Pender Island with enchanting forests to the south). While its population is still quite small — just around 1,300, according to the Mayne Island Conservancy — it's enough to anchor a quaint village, Miners Bay, on the island's northwest harbor. The island's first settlers made their homes here starting in 1859. Some historic sites remain from its early community, including the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, built in 1898, and the small Mayne Island Museum housed in an 1896 jail building.
The Mayne Island Museum is run by the Mayne Island Agricultural Society, open seasonally during the summer. The society also maintains a few other stops worth adding to your itinerary for a day in the village. On Saturdays in the warmer months, it hosts a recurring farmers' market (the market continues through the winter, albeit on a monthly rather than weekly cadence), located at the Agricultural Hall. Across the street from the hall are a pair of thrift stores operated by the society, which have a strong Google rating, although there are only seven reviews.
If you're visiting Miners Bay with a sweet tooth, you might want to stop by the Sunny Mayne Bakery and Café to satiate it. The café has a countertop heaped with cookies, cakes, and croissants. One reviewer notes it has plenty of indoor seats if you're looking for a casual rest stop. From there, it's only a two-minute walk to the Miners Bay Trading Post, a community staple where you can pick up groceries or souvenirs.
Exploring the gardens and parks of Mayne Island
Drive about seven minutes outside of Miners Bay, and you'll reach Mayne Island's Japanese Memorial Gardens. The gardens were added to commemorate Japanese settlers who worked on the island in the early 1900s. Some descendants of those Japanese families even donated plants, including cherry trees. The gardens feature a pond, bridges, and a meditation hut. The only charge to visit the gardens is a suggested donation.
If you're looking for a less-curated experience in the outdoors on Mayne Island, you could head to the Conconi Reef Park on its southern shore, where reef formations emerge from the sea surface during low tide. Hikers can ramble through the woodlands of Mount Parke Regional Park to a ridge with views across the coastal landscape. Or take a ferry southward to the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, which offers shore-based whale watching.
A ferry ride will be part of your itinerary, regardless (if you don't have a boat of your own). BC Ferries offers regular departures from both Victoria (Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal) and Vancouver (Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal) to Mayne Island. You can drive your car directly onto the ferry. Note that some ferry routes are direct to Mayne Island, while others make stops at neighboring islands and take longer. If you're not ready to leave the archipelago behind, you can hop back on the ferry to Galiano Island, another Gulf Island with pristine wilderness and chic luxuries.