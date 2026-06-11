Between Pittsburgh And Akron Is A Rural Ohio Gem With A Winery, Seasonal Farms, And Countryside Charm

You don't need to go far outside of Ohio's urban areas to experience the countryside. The town of Atwater is a prime example. This community of about 750 people has a quiet, rural feel, but it's not as far from the city as it feels. Drive just a half-hour west, and you'll be in downtown Akron, while Youngstown is 40 minutes east, and Pittsburgh is only about a 90-minute trip to the southeast.

Atwater's history goes back to the late 18th century. It's named after Caleb Atwater, the merchant who originally purchased the land when it was part of the Western Reserve. The first settlers came to the area in 1799, putting it among the oldest townships in Portage County. Atwater was a member of the Congregational Church, which was founded in 1818 and remains an active house of worship today. The congregation's Gothic church was completed in 1841 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. In the 19th century, Atwater grew into a thriving industrial town, at one point becoming the busiest railroad stop between Pittsburgh and Cleveland and home to a variety of mills, factories, and other businesses. In 1872, the town was the site of the first mining accident in Ohio, a tragedy that is today memorialized with a historical marker in Atwater Cemetery, where you can also see the grave of an eight-year-old boy who died during the incident trying to save laborers.

Even at its height, Atwater was an agricultural community at heart, and that's the spirit that lives on today. The town is surrounded by small, independent farms and hosts summer events like the Portage County Randolph Fair, where you can experience laid-back, country-style fun.