Between Pittsburgh And Akron Is A Rural Ohio Gem With A Winery, Seasonal Farms, And Countryside Charm
You don't need to go far outside of Ohio's urban areas to experience the countryside. The town of Atwater is a prime example. This community of about 750 people has a quiet, rural feel, but it's not as far from the city as it feels. Drive just a half-hour west, and you'll be in downtown Akron, while Youngstown is 40 minutes east, and Pittsburgh is only about a 90-minute trip to the southeast.
Atwater's history goes back to the late 18th century. It's named after Caleb Atwater, the merchant who originally purchased the land when it was part of the Western Reserve. The first settlers came to the area in 1799, putting it among the oldest townships in Portage County. Atwater was a member of the Congregational Church, which was founded in 1818 and remains an active house of worship today. The congregation's Gothic church was completed in 1841 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. In the 19th century, Atwater grew into a thriving industrial town, at one point becoming the busiest railroad stop between Pittsburgh and Cleveland and home to a variety of mills, factories, and other businesses. In 1872, the town was the site of the first mining accident in Ohio, a tragedy that is today memorialized with a historical marker in Atwater Cemetery, where you can also see the grave of an eight-year-old boy who died during the incident trying to save laborers.
Even at its height, Atwater was an agricultural community at heart, and that's the spirit that lives on today. The town is surrounded by small, independent farms and hosts summer events like the Portage County Randolph Fair, where you can experience laid-back, country-style fun.
Experience life on the farm in Atwater
Many of the farms around Atwater are open to visitors who want to buy their products directly. Brockett Family Farm, less than five miles Northeast of town, has been owned by the same family since the 19th century, known for its grass-fed Beefalo herd and free-range heritage turkeys. About two miles Northeast of Brockett Family Farm, Happy Duck Farm has chicken, ducks, and organic produce. Around five miles west of Happy Duck Farm, Livin' the Dream Farm raises and sells a range of animals, from goats and chickens to pets like hedgehogs, guinea pigs, dogs, and cats. There are also The Country Farm and Gardens – which operates an on-site farm stand for its fresh flowers – the farm-to-table meats of Tierra Verde Farms, and the tasty local honey from Faith Harvest Farms & Apiary. All three farm locations are less than a 10-minute drive from Atwater, and while none of these have a formal pre-set tour schedule, you can call ahead to arrange a visit.
If you want to check out goods from multiple local farmers all in one place, the best time to visit is during the annual Portage County Randolph Fair. Held at the Atwater fairgrounds every August, the Randolph Fair includes entertainment like demolition derbies and tractor pulls, along with food vendors and animal shows. The Gathering Farm also hosts events, like its September Sunflower Festival & Makers Market and a Christmas Market in late November.
Where to eat, drink, and stay around Atwater
The fertile land of northeast Ohio is as ideal for wineries as it is for farms, paving the way for quality wineries in the Atwater area. Two miles west of town, Cana Valley Winery is open Thursday through Saturday evenings, serving dinner and a selection of local wines in its tasting room featuring indoor and outdoor seating. Seven miles to the east, on the shores of the boater's paradise of Berlin Lake, is Cove W Winery. This seasonal spot is open Friday through Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend to October 1. In addition to hosting live music and offering drinks, Cove W Winery serves barbecue. About 12 miles southeast of Atwater is Hartville. Known for its scenic Quail Hollow Park, Hartville is the location of the first craft brewery in Stark County, Maize Valley Winery and Craft Brewery, which serves local and national wines along with farm-to-table appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches. Maize Valley Winery also hosts events like live music and car shows throughout the year, while becoming particularly festive in the fall with a corn maze, pumpkin cannon, and other fun activities.
Atwater is a small enough community that there are no hotels right in town, but you can find places to stay in the area if you want to hang out for more than a day. There are a variety of nearby accommodation options in the affordable, under-the-radar city of Akron, and there are also a couple of options in Hartville, like the charming Tudor-style Quail's Covey Bed and Breakfast bordering Quail Hollow Park. There are also lots of spots for camping in the area, including Whispering Pines Campground just outside of Atwater and several campgrounds around nearby Berlin Lake.