Between Kansas City And Peoria Is Missouri's 'City Of Maples' With Lakeside Fun And Small-Town Charms

The "city of maples" nickname dates back to the 19th century when, as a payment for back taxes, John Beaumont donated 10,000 of them to the city. The number has grown, and at the time of writing, there are over 275,000 maple trees gracing Macon's streets, with the collection becoming an attraction of its own. Besides being an essential part of the local ecosystem, they also provide vibrant colors, especially in the fall.

Missouri is also home to an impressive selection of lakes and rivers. But while places like Jefferson City, called "America's most beautiful small town," are already known for their waterfront allure, gems like Macon fly a bit more under the radar. Thanks to its proximity to Long Branch Lake, a reservoir that spans over 2,400 acres, the city has a lot to offer those looking for a waterfront retreat. The park is just over 3 miles from downtown and features a wheelchair-accessible swimming beach that's open throughout the summer months. It's clean and several Google reviewers consider it the best of its kind in the area.

Fishing is very popular around here, too, with popular species including bass, crappie, walleye, and catfish — all made more accessible thanks to the partially covered fishing dock. The park also offers opportunities for boating, hiking, and biking. If you want to continue the waterfront adventures, consider a day trip to Kirksville, located less than 40 minutes away. The lakeside city with college-town charm is home to America's oldest record store.