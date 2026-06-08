Between Kansas City And Peoria Is Missouri's 'City Of Maples' With Lakeside Fun And Small-Town Charms
Missouri is known for its scenic nature and Midwest charm, but the big hubs like Kansas City and St. Louis may have become too busy for travelers to get that laid-back experience. Now, smaller, lesser-known gems are coming to the limelight. One community of just over 5,500 residents offers visitors a well-rounded experience. Macon is known as the "city of maples" thanks to the hundreds of thousands of maple trees scattered around. It's also convenient to several lakes and rivers, including Long Branch Lake and its state park. Beyond its outdoorsy allure, Macon draws in travelers with its small-town charm, highly reviewed restaurants, and local businesses.
With U.S. Highways 36 and 63 intersecting within city limits, coming in and out of town is usually easy. Macon is conveniently located between Kansas City and Peoria (148 and 205 miles away, respectively). Those planning to fly can land at either Kansas City International or St. Louis Lambert International Airports and rent a car for the 2.5-hour drive. While summer is the best time to take advantage of the local beach, those who want to witness the vibrant colors of Missouri maples might prefer to come in the fall instead.
Macon — a tree-lined, lakeside haven
The "city of maples" nickname dates back to the 19th century when, as a payment for back taxes, John Beaumont donated 10,000 of them to the city. The number has grown, and at the time of writing, there are over 275,000 maple trees gracing Macon's streets, with the collection becoming an attraction of its own. Besides being an essential part of the local ecosystem, they also provide vibrant colors, especially in the fall.
Missouri is also home to an impressive selection of lakes and rivers. But while places like Jefferson City, called "America's most beautiful small town," are already known for their waterfront allure, gems like Macon fly a bit more under the radar. Thanks to its proximity to Long Branch Lake, a reservoir that spans over 2,400 acres, the city has a lot to offer those looking for a waterfront retreat. The park is just over 3 miles from downtown and features a wheelchair-accessible swimming beach that's open throughout the summer months. It's clean and several Google reviewers consider it the best of its kind in the area.
Fishing is very popular around here, too, with popular species including bass, crappie, walleye, and catfish — all made more accessible thanks to the partially covered fishing dock. The park also offers opportunities for boating, hiking, and biking. If you want to continue the waterfront adventures, consider a day trip to Kirksville, located less than 40 minutes away. The lakeside city with college-town charm is home to America's oldest record store.
Taking in Macon's small-town charm
On Niche, many reviews focus on its small-town atmosphere, describing it as a place where locals know each other. And while those who want to experience the barbecue capital of the world will have to drive the two-plus hours to Kansas City, Macon has its own highly reviewed selection of eateries.
Pear Tree Kitchen & Bar is a popular spot with 4.7 stars on Google Maps that specializes in classic American dishes. The menu includes steaks, seafood, and pasta options. Both the food and service are often complimented by patrons. The Apple Basket Cafe is another great option and the best restaurant in Macon according to Tripadvisor. Located downtown, this is a family-friendly place you go to for comfort food like fried chicken, onion rings, meatloaf, and chocolate pie.
Once you're fueled up, stop by The Weathervane, an antique mall where you can buy from dozens of local vendors. They have a varied selection that includes collectibles, gifts, pottery, and furniture. Another way to mingle with locals is to attend a seasonal event. The Old Time Flywheel Reunion, for example, takes place in the last full weekend of July. Once created as an event for local gas engine enthusiasts and collectors, today, it features a wide array of services and displays, from an old-time barber shop and cider press to two museums and a flea market.