This Gorgeous Drive Along Canada's East Coast Is A Gem With Beaches, Waterfalls, And Scenic Lookouts

While Canada has no shortage of natural beauty, its wide-open and wild West tends to dominate the conversation. After all, this is where you'll find the jaw-dropping majesty of the Canadian Rockies, as well as the deep forests, rivers, and islands of coastal British Columbia. This is enough to draw the gaze of any potential travelers, though if you trace a line all the way to the opposite side of the country, you'll come across New Brunswick, which — along with the whole of the East Coast — boasts plenty of outdoor treasures of its own.

Part of what is known as the Maritime Provinces, New Brunswick is famous for its beautiful beaches, coastal paths, historic lighthouses, alluring rock formations, and plenty of scenic islands of its own. It's also a terrific place to explore by car, and the Fundy Trail Parkway is just the place for that. Named for the ultra-scenic Bay of Fundy that it looks out on and the Fundy Trail Provincial Park it snakes through, this route may not win any awards for distance (it's just 18.6-miles long), but it makes up for it in pound-for-pound beauty, offering a large dose of some of the best scenery that New Brunswick has to offer.

"The Fundy Parkway is just so amazing," raved this recent visitor on TripAdvisor. "The road hugs the Bay of Fundy and provides such beautiful and breathtaking vistas." Another 5-star reviewer wrote, "I can't say enough about the Fundy Trail Parkway. It's the best in the Maritimes. The views are so breathtaking you'll wonder why you've never been here before."