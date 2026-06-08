This Gorgeous Drive Along Canada's East Coast Is A Gem With Beaches, Waterfalls, And Scenic Lookouts
While Canada has no shortage of natural beauty, its wide-open and wild West tends to dominate the conversation. After all, this is where you'll find the jaw-dropping majesty of the Canadian Rockies, as well as the deep forests, rivers, and islands of coastal British Columbia. This is enough to draw the gaze of any potential travelers, though if you trace a line all the way to the opposite side of the country, you'll come across New Brunswick, which — along with the whole of the East Coast — boasts plenty of outdoor treasures of its own.
Part of what is known as the Maritime Provinces, New Brunswick is famous for its beautiful beaches, coastal paths, historic lighthouses, alluring rock formations, and plenty of scenic islands of its own. It's also a terrific place to explore by car, and the Fundy Trail Parkway is just the place for that. Named for the ultra-scenic Bay of Fundy that it looks out on and the Fundy Trail Provincial Park it snakes through, this route may not win any awards for distance (it's just 18.6-miles long), but it makes up for it in pound-for-pound beauty, offering a large dose of some of the best scenery that New Brunswick has to offer.
"The Fundy Parkway is just so amazing," raved this recent visitor on TripAdvisor. "The road hugs the Bay of Fundy and provides such beautiful and breathtaking vistas." Another 5-star reviewer wrote, "I can't say enough about the Fundy Trail Parkway. It's the best in the Maritimes. The views are so breathtaking you'll wonder why you've never been here before."
Marvel at the vistas from along the Fundy Trail Parkway
Canada is home to some gorgeous drives, like Alberta's Icefields Parkway, a route linking two of the country's best national parks that's one of the world's most scenic road trips. Constructed over 25 years with a budget of $100 million, the Fundy Trail Parkway continues this tradition, connecting a number of outstanding natural features via one wonderful road.
Along the route, there are 21 marked pull-offs where drivers can park, get out, and take in the views of the forests, cliffs, and surging waters of the Bay of Fundy below, which is famous for having the world's highest tides. These lookouts are arguably the parkway's main selling point, though plenty also use the drive as an excuse to access an array of hiking trails heading to various attractions within the park.
These include cascades such as Long Beach Brook Falls and Fuller Falls, both of which can be taken in on short hikes. The crown jewel, however, is Walton Glen Gorge — the "Grand Canyon of New Brunswick" — a rugged, rocky ravine that features a nearly 500-foot-drop waterfall. People of all ages can enjoy the view from the wooden observation deck just 20 minutes from the road, while adventurous (and fit) trekkers can descend to the bottom of the ravine via the 1.5-mile Eye of the Needle Trail, though take it slow on the steep stairs. "What a spot," reported one hiker on Google Maps. "Hiked [the] Eye of [the] Needle Trail... not for the faint of heart but a huge pay off. Some of the most beautiful scenery I have ever seen."
Discover tucked away beaches and rivers on the Fundy Trail Parkway
Like Tribune Bay Park — British Columbia's white sand escape known as "Little Hawaii" — the Bay of Fundy is dotted with idyllic beaches, and the Fundy Trail Parkway now makes it easier to access some of them. Chief among these is Long Beach, a 1.5-mile stretch of sand bordered by thousands of stones. At low tide, it's often possible to walk out some 1600 feet onto what's usually the bottom of the bay, offering a fascinating look at nature in action. "[This] destination could not be prettier," wrote travel writer Crystal Richard on the site East Coast Mermaid. "Crashing waves, beautiful pebbles, and stunning driftwood – we had a great time exploring this beach." In addition to Long Beach, there are seven other sandy shores, including Pangburn, Seely, and Melvin, though some of these can only be reached during low tide.
Another attraction along the drive is Big Salmon River, which is famous for its 275-foot pedestrian suspension bridge that one reviewer on Google Maps called "a must see attraction for anyone visiting the Fundy Trail Parkway." The Fundy Trail Parkway is managed by the New Brunswick provincial government, and visitors must pay an admission fee based on group size and ages, though it's well worth it for the views alone. There are also no concessions in the park, so pack a picnic.
The Fundy Trail Parkway starts at St. Martins, which is just a 40-minute drive east of New Brunswick's capital, St. John. There are also accommodations and places to eat in town. For more of eastern Canada's splendors, check out Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula, which boasts sweeping vistas, serene lighthouses, and seafood shacks.