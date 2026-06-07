North Carolina's Artsy Town Near Raleigh Has A Lively Downtown Full Of Fun Shops And Antiques

While exploring North Carolina, you don't have to limit yourself to the state's cities and coast. The Tar Heel State is one of America's best destinations for discovering charming small towns. One lies about 35 miles southeast of Raleigh. Originally a railroad town, Selma has changed a lot since its incorporation in 1873. While its 1920s-era Union Depot train station still stands, the town's identity now embraces a more artistic side. Annual festivals, an eclectic collection of boutiques, and antique shops all contribute to Selma's creative spirit.

For a town with fewer than 7,000 people, Selma has plenty of character. While it's still much smaller and quieter than its neighbor, Raleigh, its historic downtown can hold its own when it comes to shopping, dining, art, and beauty. Downtown Selma's aesthetic centers on its 19th-century architecture and red-brick sidewalks. Together, they transport you back to yesteryear as you wander around the laneways and streets just off North Pollock Street.

The past doesn't overshadow the present, though. Downtown Selma celebrates local artists with various murals scattered around its streets. You can even follow an official Selma Mural Trail Map to find all 10 of these vibrant creations. It's fitting for a town that values its community that many of the murals appear on the sides of local shops or restaurants, while others are tucked into more unassuming places. Several murals cluster around the intersection of Anderson Street and Raiford Street, including the town's first mural, Vick Park, and the Swing Mural, a popular photo spot. Two others are at Trackside Antiques, while another is by the front door of Coffee on Raiford. Chances are, you'll come across many of them while shopping and dining around downtown.