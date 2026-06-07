North Carolina's Artsy Town Near Raleigh Has A Lively Downtown Full Of Fun Shops And Antiques
While exploring North Carolina, you don't have to limit yourself to the state's cities and coast. The Tar Heel State is one of America's best destinations for discovering charming small towns. One lies about 35 miles southeast of Raleigh. Originally a railroad town, Selma has changed a lot since its incorporation in 1873. While its 1920s-era Union Depot train station still stands, the town's identity now embraces a more artistic side. Annual festivals, an eclectic collection of boutiques, and antique shops all contribute to Selma's creative spirit.
For a town with fewer than 7,000 people, Selma has plenty of character. While it's still much smaller and quieter than its neighbor, Raleigh, its historic downtown can hold its own when it comes to shopping, dining, art, and beauty. Downtown Selma's aesthetic centers on its 19th-century architecture and red-brick sidewalks. Together, they transport you back to yesteryear as you wander around the laneways and streets just off North Pollock Street.
The past doesn't overshadow the present, though. Downtown Selma celebrates local artists with various murals scattered around its streets. You can even follow an official Selma Mural Trail Map to find all 10 of these vibrant creations. It's fitting for a town that values its community that many of the murals appear on the sides of local shops or restaurants, while others are tucked into more unassuming places. Several murals cluster around the intersection of Anderson Street and Raiford Street, including the town's first mural, Vick Park, and the Swing Mural, a popular photo spot. Two others are at Trackside Antiques, while another is by the front door of Coffee on Raiford. Chances are, you'll come across many of them while shopping and dining around downtown.
Finding new and old treasures in Selma
Local shops help give downtown Selma its lively, community-oriented feel. One of them, Trackside Antiques, pays homage to the town's railway history with its name while showcasing collectibles from a range of eras. Located next to the rail line, the shop offers a variety of antiques. Its exterior is unassuming, but inside you can explore a large space filled with everything from vintage gas pumps and wooden tools to Christmas decorations and glass bottles. Not everything here is old, however. The store is also known for its fresh fudge, available in a variety of flavors.
Barn Shelter Antiques is another favorite among treasure hunters. The shop carries a wide range of items but specializes in soda bottles, antique farm implements, vintage kitchen goods, and country decor. This is the kind of place where the inventory feels genuinely historic. Treasury Antiques, about 200 feet away, stocks similarly distinctive finds. Clocks, paintings, model ships, glassware, decorations, and other trinkets await shoppers who enjoy taking their time browsing. "Went antiquing here and this was my favorite store by far ... It felt curated but not overpriced, a perfect balance for a great shopping trip," one person said in a Google review.
Selma also has plenty of quirky shops, even if you're only window-shopping. Bronco's Charro & Western Wear, just across the tracks, sells leather goods including boots, belts, hats, shirts, and even saddles.At the other end of downtown, The Southern Bostonian offers a mix of vintage and newer merchandise, including antique and contemporary home decor. You can also find candles, candy, and paint among its offerings.
Downtown Selma's enduring local energy
If you want to feel the artistic energy flowing throughout Selma, try to catch a show at Rudy Theatre. It may not be as historic or beautiful as North Carolina's Thalian Hall, one of America's five oldest theaters, but the venue offers an intimate atmosphere (seating fewer than 500 people) and a lineup of live entertainment. Its themed musical productions often incorporate comedy and encourage singing along. Seasonal shows typically coincide with Easter, summer, and Christmas, and country-music performances occasionally round out the schedule. Rudy Theatre is consistently ranked among Selma's top attractions on Tripadvisor, where visitors praise it as "great family friendly entertainment at a reasonable price."
Local scenes also play out daily at Selma's coffee shops. Coffee on Raiford is among the town's highest-rated spots and doubles as one of the mural trail locations. The cafe prides itself on serving specialty coffee while providing a welcoming place for people to meet and connect. Its menu includes coffee drinks, smoothies, mocktails, iced beverages, and frappés, along with a limited selection of baked goods such as muffins, banana bread, and cookies. Both the interior and front patio offer inviting spaces for relaxing and catching up with friends.
You can drive to Selma in about 40 minutes from Raleigh or in about an hour from Durham. While there are no hotels in the heart of downtown, several budget-friendly inns and motels sit just outside town between Selma and Smithfield, an unsung town with Hollywood history and enticing downtown shops. Travelers staying in Durham and visiting Selma as a day trip may also consider lodging near Falls Lake, an outdoor paradise with a beach and scenic trails.