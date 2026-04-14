America's 5 Oldest Theaters You Can Still Visit Today, According To Data

Claiming the title of America's oldest continuously operating theater, the Walnut Street Theatre has occupied the corner of Ninth and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia's Center City since 1808. It started as a horse-riding ring, putting on its first stage performance in 1812 with the likes of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in the audience. The tradition of the curtain call was said to have begun on its stage in the 19th century, just one of the Walnut's many contributions to American theater.

Its stage has seen performances from famous names like Edwin Forrest, Henry Fonda, and Katharine Hepburn, and has hosted a range of events beyond shows, from stand-up comics to the 1976 presidential debate between Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. While it's had a few renovations over the years, its history can still be seen today in the original rope-and-sandbag pulley system that's still used, one of the few left in the country.

The Walnut Street Theatre isn't just old — it's also quite popular. Its 50,000 annual subscribers make it the world's most subscribed theater and more than 300,000 people come every season to see its performances. Shows today are produced by the Walnut Street Theatre Company, which was founded in 1982 and is the most active in the Philadelphia region, putting on more than 250 performances every year. It's surprisingly affordable to see a show here, too, with ticket prices as low as $20 on the first Tuesday through Friday evenings of every month. The Walnut Street Theatre also offers occasional behind-the-scenes tours where you can learn more about its history, though the dates are limited by the active performance schedule. The upcoming tour calendar is available online, and it's recommended that you book in advance since the spots on each tour are limited.