North Carolina's Unsung Town With Hollywood History Has Enticing Downtown Shops And Restaurants

For city trippers, a place with fascinating Hollywood history and a lively downtown (complete with shops and restaurants) sounds like a dream. But while the usual major hubs might feel a bit too crowded, chaotic, and, frankly, overdone, there's a small North Carolina town that promises all the charm and interest you're after at a much slower pace. Today, it's time for Smithfield, an unsung gem, to come into the spotlight as the fantastic, culture-filled destination it is.

The town is conveniently located only 30-something minutes southeast of Raleigh, the lush oasis with urban charm and a thriving arts scene, so you don't have to miss out on bigger-destination experiences after all. Raleigh-Durham International Airport is also just 43 miles away via Interstate 40, and the main entryway for those flying into town. There's no direct public transportation line connecting the two, though, and changes can be pretty time-consuming, so getting a rental is probably your best option. These start at $30 a day as of this writing, and chances are you'll want a car to explore Smithfield beyond its walkable downtown, as well as some fantastic nearby destinations, anyway, so consider this an investment for that much-needed flexibility.

While the town itself is small enough, housing less than 13,000 residents, you have a lot to experience here. From its connection to Hollywood legend Ava Gardner to its mom-and-pop establishments and Neuse River promenade, Smithfield promises a jam-packed itinerary, so let's get started with some recommendations.