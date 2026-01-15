North Carolina's Unsung Town With Hollywood History Has Enticing Downtown Shops And Restaurants
For city trippers, a place with fascinating Hollywood history and a lively downtown (complete with shops and restaurants) sounds like a dream. But while the usual major hubs might feel a bit too crowded, chaotic, and, frankly, overdone, there's a small North Carolina town that promises all the charm and interest you're after at a much slower pace. Today, it's time for Smithfield, an unsung gem, to come into the spotlight as the fantastic, culture-filled destination it is.
The town is conveniently located only 30-something minutes southeast of Raleigh, the lush oasis with urban charm and a thriving arts scene, so you don't have to miss out on bigger-destination experiences after all. Raleigh-Durham International Airport is also just 43 miles away via Interstate 40, and the main entryway for those flying into town. There's no direct public transportation line connecting the two, though, and changes can be pretty time-consuming, so getting a rental is probably your best option. These start at $30 a day as of this writing, and chances are you'll want a car to explore Smithfield beyond its walkable downtown, as well as some fantastic nearby destinations, anyway, so consider this an investment for that much-needed flexibility.
While the town itself is small enough, housing less than 13,000 residents, you have a lot to experience here. From its connection to Hollywood legend Ava Gardner to its mom-and-pop establishments and Neuse River promenade, Smithfield promises a jam-packed itinerary, so let's get started with some recommendations.
Smithfield's unique Hollywood history with one-of-a-kind attractions
Much like Mount Airy, one of North Carolina's best small towns that offers a long Hollywood history, Smithfield has deep ties to the movie star world. The best way to explore them is with a visit to the iconic Ava Gardner Museum. The Oscar-nominated actress was born near Smithfield in 1922, and today, you get an all-encompassing look into her life through the exquisite collection of costumes, photos, and awards displayed in this small yet fascinating museum. Standard tickets are priced at $14, and the experience is, by many accounts, worth it. Try to set aside at least an hour (preferably more), since the visit starts with an 18-minute short film and there are over 20,000 pieces of memorabilia to look through after that. Don't hesitate to ask questions to the staff, either — they'll do their best to make your experience a memorable one. The museum is open every day except Monday, but hours vary, so refer back to its website above for the most up-to-date information.
Movie buffs have one more stop to make: Wild Bill's Western Town Shadowhawk, a remarkably accurate replica of an Old Hollywood western town. It was built by William "Wild Bill" Drake in the mid-1990s, and since then, it has served as Smithfield's free movie set (donations are accepted). So, go on a self-guided tour and get in touch with your inner actor! The place is open every day but Sunday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. For more historic allure (this time blended with nature preservation), drive the 35 miles to Holly Springs, an up-and-coming North Carolina town with a booming craft beer scene and a refreshed downtown.
Shops and restaurants in Smithfield's downtown
The iconic museum is just one piece of the colorful mosaic that is Smithfield's downtown scene. Shoppers will love browsing all the locally-owned gems, starting with the Twisted Willow Boutique. This is your perfect small-town shop, featuring one-of-a-kind antiques and handmade goods. It has a near-perfect rating on Google, with customers praising the furniture and reasonable prices. Twisted Willow is usually open Thursday to Sunday and offers curbside pickup and delivery in addition to in-store shopping. For a great new outfit, you can walk the four minutes over to Boutique 12/20. The staff here is incredibly kind and helpful, and prices are great, too. Thanks to the impressive selection, there's a good chance you'll find at least one piece you'll love.
The food around here is cheap, quick, and delicious. Zack's Char-Grill should be right at the top of your list. Loved for its all-beef burgers, this is the perfect laid-back joint for a great meal at under $10. And while its grilled burgers are obviously the standout dish, people rave about its hot dogs, chicken salad, and BLTs, too. Gotham's Deli is another local favorite. This place is known for its housemade bread sandwiches, salads, and New York-style bagels. The Reuben, in particular, is a must-try.
If you've still got some time left, a couple of day trips make for a fantastic way to end your North Carolina adventures. Cary, located right outside Raleigh, is a highly-rated town with walkable urban spaces and trendy eateries. Foodies will also love Goldsboro, the state's "gateway to BBQ" and a city with a walkable downtown and craft brews (less than 30 minutes away from Smithfield).