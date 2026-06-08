Avoid These 5 Yosemite Campgrounds That Left Some Parkgoers Disappointed

Yosemite National Park is a breathtaking place, full of waterfalls, wildlife, and enormous giant sequoias. You can stay in lodges, hotels, or campsites, but if the latter is what you're thinking about for your next vacation, you should carefully consider which one you choose to pitch your tent at. There are 13 campgrounds in total in Yosemite National Park, and some are better than others. The ones that have left some campers less-than-satisfied include Hodgdon Meadow Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Upper Pines Campground, Camp 4, and Yosemite Creek Campground.

To find the Yosemite National Park campgrounds that have left some parkgoers disappointed because of issues like cleanliness, access, overcrowding, and noise, we checked out reviews on Yelp, Google Maps, and Tripadvisor, as well as Reddit posts. All in all, Yosemite is still one of the five best national parks for camping in California, out of the nine the state has. It should also be noted that we looked at the past two years specifically, as Yosemite only reopened all its campgrounds for the first time since the pandemic in 2025.