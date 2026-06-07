An Hour From The Canadian Border Is Vermont's State Park With A Large Reservoir And Idyllic Paddle-In Campsites
Camping in the woods at a spot you can only reach by kayak is a whole other kind of adventure. And that's exactly what's required if you want to pitch your tent at Vermont's Green River Reservoir State Park.
One of the Green Mountain State's 52 state parks, Green River Reservoir is just outside Hyde Park, Vermont, about a 25-minute drive northeast of one of America's best small towns (and its "fall color capital"), Stowe. It's also about an hour's drive from both Burlington International Airport and the U.S. border with Canada.
Framed by lush woodlands and the Upper Green Mountains, the park is ruggedly beautiful and mostly undeveloped: unlike at many state parks, there are no designated hiking trails or infrastructure for visitors. The park centers around the pristine 653-acre reservoir with 19 miles of scenic shoreline — one of the longest stretches of undeveloped shorelines in the state, per Vermont State Parks.
Paddle the pristine waters of Green River Reservoir
Swimming and fishing are both allowed at the park, but the main draw at the remote Green River Reservoir is paddling. The reservoir is state-protected as a "quiet" lake, so only human-powered watercraft (and boats with electric motors up to 5 mph) are permitted. You can launch your watercraft near the water's main access point, on the southern side of the reservoir off Green River Dam Road.
"Fantastic place to canoe, kayak, or paddle board," said one recent visitor on Google Reviews, who also mentioned his appreciation of the surrounding mountain views. "Best place to flatwater paddle in the state of Vermont," commented another traveler. "No motor boats, plenty of loons and great places to picnic and camp!"
There's no equipment rental at the park, but visitors can rent boats at outfitters in the nearby towns of Morrisville , a 12-minute drive away, and Stowe. One to try is Umiak Outdoor Outfitters in Stowe, which rents single and tandem kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and inner tubes. Prices start at $29 per day, and rates include paddles, life jackets, and hands-on assistance securing watercraft to your car (with or without a roof rack).
Kayak to your campsite in northern Vermont
One of travelers' favorite experiences in the park, according to reviews at The Dyrt and Tripadvisor, is camping at idyllic sites you can only reach by boat. During the camping season of the third weekend of May through the second Monday in October, Green River Reservoir State Park has 27 rustic campsites that start at $20 to $38 per night, plus taxes and fees, depending on whether you live in Vermont, how many people are camping, and what kind of campsite you want. Some of the sites are a 1- to 2-mile paddle away from the launch site — which is part of the fun.
"Great place for remote camping," reported one camper. "You have to kayak to your campsite which is cool." Other past campers said it's important to book online in advance, and that sites have fire pits and bear-safe food containers. And if you turn out to love camping at Green River Reservoir, don't miss Burton Island State Park, which is Vermont's car-free island state park on Lake Champlain: it's only accessible by boat and has a popular campground.
Though camping is seasonal, Green River Reservoir State Park is open for day use year-round, and it's a lovely place to snowmobile in winter. Day-use fees are $5 per adult and $2 per child. Looking for hikes nearby? Head to nearby Elmore, a quiet lake town outside of Stowe that's about 20 minutes from the reservoir — it's the gateway to Elmore State Park and offers plenty of hiking, camping, and water recreation.