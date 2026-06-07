An Hour From The Canadian Border Is Vermont's State Park With A Large Reservoir And Idyllic Paddle-In Campsites

Camping in the woods at a spot you can only reach by kayak is a whole other kind of adventure. And that's exactly what's required if you want to pitch your tent at Vermont's Green River Reservoir State Park.

One of the Green Mountain State's 52 state parks, Green River Reservoir is just outside Hyde Park, Vermont, about a 25-minute drive northeast of one of America's best small towns (and its "fall color capital"), Stowe. It's also about an hour's drive from both Burlington International Airport and the U.S. border with Canada.

Framed by lush woodlands and the Upper Green Mountains, the park is ruggedly beautiful and mostly undeveloped: unlike at many state parks, there are no designated hiking trails or infrastructure for visitors. The park centers around the pristine 653-acre reservoir with 19 miles of scenic shoreline — one of the longest stretches of undeveloped shorelines in the state, per Vermont State Parks.