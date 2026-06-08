The East Coast's Only-Known Geyser Is A Pennsylvania Phenomenon Emerging From An Abandoned Coal Mine

Geysers are an extremely rare natural phenomenon. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, there are fewer than 1,000 worldwide, and about half are in Yellowstone National Park. The chance to see geysers in action is a big reason the park drew upwards of 4.7 million visitors in 2025. But Yellowstone doesn't have the United States' only geysers. There is one known to exist in America's East Coast region, and it's located in Pennsylvania's Schuylkill County: the Big Mine Run Geyser.

Technically speaking, from a geological standpoint, calling this bizarre roadside attraction a "geyser" isn't completely accurate. A true geyser is formed by a hot spring, and the water that erupts from it is usually close to boiling temperature. That is not the case for Big Mine Run Geyser. Its water doesn't come from a natural aquifer, but from water that's accumulated in an abandoned mine about 300 feet below ground. Instead of being steaming hot, the gushing water is at a normal groundwater temperature (50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit) and smells strongly of sulfur, both clues that the geyser isn't naturally occurring.

Knowing this doesn't make it less fascinating to watch, though, especially since Big Mine Run Geyser is easy to check out. You can see it from the side of Big Mine Run Road between Ashland and Girardville. To put that in a broader context, it's about 60 miles east of Allentown, about the same distance north of Harrisburg, and roughly 110 miles north of Philadelphia. While there are no signs or historic markers on-site, it's hard to miss, especially since it can shoot up to 15 feet high when it's in peak form.