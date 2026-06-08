Not Sicily, Not Santorini: This Is The Most Popular And Talked About Island In Europe

Ibiza is one of four Balearic islands off the coast of Spain, including Menorca, Formentera, and Mallorca, a top spot for hiking. Of these islands, Ibiza's reputation is mostly known for thumping EDM, foam parties, and eye-catching laser effects — less for its natural beauty and history. However, it's possible to escape the crowds and discover its quieter side. In fact, Ibiza is home to many peaceful hikes and quiet beaches like Cala Saladeta.

One trail originating near Sant Joan de Labritja on the northern part of the island takes you on a 4-mile loop through a bit of everything Ibiza's nature has to offer — from stunning seaside cliffs and white sandy beaches to forests and terraced hillsides. Want a bird's eye view? Try the 4.7-mile loop from Caló des Moro on the west side of the island with elevated vistas of Ibiza's coastline and the town of Sant Antoni. There are many to choose from, but regardless of which you take, go earlier in the day, wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring lots of water and some snacks. This advice is doubly important if you've been partaking in the typical island festivities!

If you're looking for an even more laid back afternoon away from crowds, explore a secluded pebble beach like Cala Llentrisca. To get here you'll need to drive and follow specific directions to find a semi-hidden trail. However, it's well worth it to have a beach almost all to yourself, save for a few fishermen's huts. If you're not feeling that adventurous, try Cala d'en Serra, a small sandy cove with crystal clear waters. This beach is easier to get to but still requires a car and a short walk, making it a quiet escape compared to other beaches in Ibiza.