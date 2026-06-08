Forget Florida, This Landlocked State Has Beautiful Beaches And Mountain Views For A Relaxing Summer Vacation

When it comes to planning a summer vacation, a state like Florida, with its pristine beaches and warm weather, often comes to mind first. However, the American West hides a scenic state that has everything one needs for an unforgettable summer escape. Utah may be famous for its national parks and desert landscapes, but it is home to several stunning beaches and secluded reservoirs that give the ones in Florida a run for their money. When you pair that with the breathtaking mountain scenery, it becomes clear that Utah is a great choice for an exciting summer getaway.

It may seem surprising that a landlocked state such as Utah is a haven for beach lovers, however, many of the beaches found throughout the Beehive State are situated along the shores of massive inland lakes and reservoirs. Whether you plan on enjoying a family retreat, need a romantic escape, or are searching for a thrilling adventure, the beaches in Utah each seem to offer a different experience for visitors. For one of Utah's most unique beach experiences, the Great Salt Lake is one of the world's saltiest inland bodies of water, and the only major saltwater body in the state. The high density caused by the salt makes it easy to float, and Bridger Bay Beach in Antelope Island State Park is one of the lake's best beaches to experience it. With two miles of white sand shoreline and the tranquil mountain backdrop, Bridger Bay is one of the state's premier beach destinations.