Forget Florida, This Landlocked State Has Beautiful Beaches And Mountain Views For A Relaxing Summer Vacation
When it comes to planning a summer vacation, a state like Florida, with its pristine beaches and warm weather, often comes to mind first. However, the American West hides a scenic state that has everything one needs for an unforgettable summer escape. Utah may be famous for its national parks and desert landscapes, but it is home to several stunning beaches and secluded reservoirs that give the ones in Florida a run for their money. When you pair that with the breathtaking mountain scenery, it becomes clear that Utah is a great choice for an exciting summer getaway.
It may seem surprising that a landlocked state such as Utah is a haven for beach lovers, however, many of the beaches found throughout the Beehive State are situated along the shores of massive inland lakes and reservoirs. Whether you plan on enjoying a family retreat, need a romantic escape, or are searching for a thrilling adventure, the beaches in Utah each seem to offer a different experience for visitors. For one of Utah's most unique beach experiences, the Great Salt Lake is one of the world's saltiest inland bodies of water, and the only major saltwater body in the state. The high density caused by the salt makes it easy to float, and Bridger Bay Beach in Antelope Island State Park is one of the lake's best beaches to experience it. With two miles of white sand shoreline and the tranquil mountain backdrop, Bridger Bay is one of the state's premier beach destinations.
Stunning lake beaches and mountain views in Northern Utah
When it comes to planning a beach getaway in Utah, the northern section of the state has plenty of appealing options. Perhaps the most notable is Bear Lake, which extends up into the neighboring state of Idaho. The lake is located within Bear Lake State Park, and its waters are so vibrantly blue that it is known as the Caribbean of the Rockies. There are several stunning beaches within the park; the most popular for visitors is the breathtaking Rendezvous Beach, where guests can swim and bask on the sandy shores. Bear Lake is located near Garden City, a small town nestled against the stunning Wasatch Mountains, which is the location of the annual Bear Lake Raspberry Days summer festival, a lively, family-friendly event that occurs in early August.
For even more mountain views, both the Pineview and Jordanelle Reservoirs have you covered. Set in the scenic Ogden Valley, Pineview Reservoir offers great opportunities to fish in its calm waters with panoramic views of the surrounding Wasatch Mountains. With some incredible mountain peaks nearby that afford the adventurous hiker with some incredible views, such as Sardine Peak and Mount Ogden, Pineview is the perfect summer escape. Similarly, Jordanelle Reservoir, located within Jordanelle State Park, is a sprawling 3,068-acre lake with abundant natural beauty. Situated between three of Utah's premier mountain experiences, there's plenty of activity around Jordanelle to fill your summer itinerary.
Unique beach gems in Central and Southern Utah
There are even more gorgeous beaches scattered throughout central and southern Utah. For a central Utah getaway with beaches and lake fun, the lovely Yuba State Park has plenty to offer. In the center of the park is Yuba Lake, an 11,000-acre reservoir that attracts anglers in the summer for its abundance of diverse fish species. Head to the lake's northern edge to swim or camp on North Beach, or try one of their two thrilling ziplines, which, according to Visit Utah, are "the first to ever be built inside a state park."
In southern Utah, the Sand Hollow Reservoir in Sand Hollow State Park is a great option for families and thrill seekers alike. With about 1,300 acres of pristine water to enjoy, there are plenty of opportunities for swimming, fishing, and boating. Plus, the striking red sandstone shores make it very easy to understand why this area is such a popular choice for a summer getaway. The park is also popular for housing 15,000 acres of sand dunes perfect for ATV riding, providing a thrilling addition to your beach vacation.
Further south, Lake Powell is a breathtaking desert oasis situated on the border between Utah and Arizona. This scenic area gets about three million visitors each year, but don't worry about the crowds; this is the second-largest man-made reservoir in the nation. With more than 2,000 miles of shoreline, which is longer than the whole West Coast, as well as 96 side canyons and countless beaches to explore, this beautiful area has something for everyone. On the Utah side of the lake, Lone Rock Beach is the highlight of the area. Ranked the #1 beach in Utah on TripAdvisor, its name comes from the huge sandstone that juts out of the water, a unique landmark that adds to the striking beauty of the area.