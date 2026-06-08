Canada's Peaceful Coastal City In British Columbia Is A Top Retirement Destination With Pretty Parks And Trails

One of the major highlights of Colwood is that it offers several parks with scenic views and walking trails of varying difficulty. And many of Colwood's beautiful parks and trails were built with seniors in mind. For a nice stroll, consider Colwood Creek Park & Trail, which offers a paved and lighted path through open grass and forests, and even a crossing over Colwood Creek via a footbridge. This is a great place to bring grandkids due to the playground and a seasonal spray park.

Esquimalt Lagoon is another great park in Colwood that's a picturesque standout and a great spot for bird watching. Since Esquimalt Lagoon is one of the seven Migratory Bird Sanctuaries in British Columbia, visitors can admire the scores of migratory birds that fly through the area, as well as soak in the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Olympic Mountains. Though it features shoreline paths that are perfect for a relaxed daily stroll, it also connects to more challenging trails nearby like Charlie's Trail, which winds through a gorgeous Douglas Fir forest with glimpses of waterfalls and the historic Hatley Castle Park. Free parking is available along Ocean Boulevard, and washroom facilities and water fountains are available on the southwest end.

For those who want more of a challenge, Havenwood Park offers a 40-acre trail system of gravel paths that wind through woodland, seasonal wildflowers, and sweeping panoramic views of the Salish Sea and the Olympic Mountains. While some of the pathways are moderate, the best views come from the Havenwood Park Highway 1 Loop, which can definitely be a workout due to the 170 stairs along the trail.