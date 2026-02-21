'Canada's Retirement Capital' Is A Vibrant Little City With Warm Beaches And Breathtaking Nature

Vancouver Island is filled with incredible destinations for travellers. With jaw-dropping tourist attractions like the Malahat SkyWalk and the mouthwatering city of Victoria, "the Brunch Capital of Canada", there are plenty of reasons to visit. What most people don't know is that Vancouver Island is not just a great option for tourists; it is also home to Canada's retirement capital.

Situated along the island's east coast, facing the Strait of Georgia, is the vibrant city of Parksville, a place that many retirees call home. While it is a popular summer vacation destination for families, retirees are drawn to the area's mild Mediterranean climate and year-round access to sandy beaches. CBC News reported in 2024 that folks 65 and over make up 46% of the town's population, giving Parksville the highest number of senior residents per capita in the country and leading to its common nickname of "Canada's retirement capital."

Parksville is located right beside the town of Qualicum Beach, and the two cities are often grouped together as one destination. Together, they make up the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, a little-known, family-friendly area on the coastline. There are plenty of ways for visitors to experience the vibrant city. Spend an afternoon learning about the area's history at Parksville Museum, or viewing stunning Indigenous art at Pentlatch Gallery. Local residents enjoy catching a live performance by the Echo Players Society at the Village Theatre, a nonprofit group that has called the theater home since 1974. Parksville is a little over 3 hours from Vancouver International Airport, thanks to British Columbia's reliable ferry system. The nearest ferry terminal is in Nanaimo, which is a 35-minute drive from Parksville.