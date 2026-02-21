'Canada's Retirement Capital' Is A Vibrant Little City With Warm Beaches And Breathtaking Nature
Vancouver Island is filled with incredible destinations for travellers. With jaw-dropping tourist attractions like the Malahat SkyWalk and the mouthwatering city of Victoria, "the Brunch Capital of Canada", there are plenty of reasons to visit. What most people don't know is that Vancouver Island is not just a great option for tourists; it is also home to Canada's retirement capital.
Situated along the island's east coast, facing the Strait of Georgia, is the vibrant city of Parksville, a place that many retirees call home. While it is a popular summer vacation destination for families, retirees are drawn to the area's mild Mediterranean climate and year-round access to sandy beaches. CBC News reported in 2024 that folks 65 and over make up 46% of the town's population, giving Parksville the highest number of senior residents per capita in the country and leading to its common nickname of "Canada's retirement capital."
Parksville is located right beside the town of Qualicum Beach, and the two cities are often grouped together as one destination. Together, they make up the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, a little-known, family-friendly area on the coastline. There are plenty of ways for visitors to experience the vibrant city. Spend an afternoon learning about the area's history at Parksville Museum, or viewing stunning Indigenous art at Pentlatch Gallery. Local residents enjoy catching a live performance by the Echo Players Society at the Village Theatre, a nonprofit group that has called the theater home since 1974. Parksville is a little over 3 hours from Vancouver International Airport, thanks to British Columbia's reliable ferry system. The nearest ferry terminal is in Nanaimo, which is a 35-minute drive from Parksville.
Relax at one of Parksville's tranquil beaches
One of the things that makes Parksville so attractive to retirees is the year-round mild climate. Plus, the city is situated right on the coast, providing residents with direct access to stunning beaches and waterfronts. There are three main beaches in this area that provide tons of recreational activities and stunning views.
Located in Parksville Community Park is Parksville Beach, a great option for visitors with children. Whether you want to take a scenic stroll along the boardwalk or explore the playground with your kids, this well-known spot amongst locals has no shortage of options for visitors. Parksville Beach is also where the annual month-long Parksville Beach Festival is held. This event, which residents call BeachFest, brings almost 100,000 visitors each year between July and August. From a highly-anticipated sand sculpture competition to live performances each weekend, this is the perfect event to experience with family.
Another one of Parksville's beaches is located in Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park. With a little over 3 miles of beachfront and stunning views of the Strait of Georgia, it is easy to see why this is one of the more popular beaches in the province. In fact, Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park was named the third best beach in Canada, according to Parksville Qualicum Beach News. This area also has a little over 3 miles of walking trails and over 250 campsites for those who want to further immerse themselves in nature. The last beach is Qualicum Beach, named after the town. This is a family-friendly haven spanning almost 2.5 miles,and there are plenty of opportunities to swim, hike, or simply relax and take in the beautiful sights.
Scenes of nature on Vancouver Island
There are plenty of ways to appreciate the stunning nature around the city. The 1,500-foot-long Parksville BC Boardwalk stretches along the beach and makes for a leisurely seaside stroll with incredible views of the water. Englishman River Regional Park is another option for those who enjoy the outdoors. Here, visitors can enjoy easy hiking trails and catch a glimpse of the native wildlife. The Englishman River offers stunning, clear waters for swimming, and there are two striking waterfalls. The park is 9 miles south of town.
Parksville's sister city, Qualicum Beach, is home to Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park, a forested fairyland with lake swimming, hiking, and camping. Only about 19 minutes west of Parksville, residents have easy access to this beautiful park. There are 3.7 miles of trails to explore, and several cascading waterfalls that flow into the Little Qualicum River. This is considered one of the most beautiful parks in the area, so be sure to add this destination to your Parksville travel itinerary. For those who want to experience nature in a more curated environment, visit Milner Gardens & Woodland. Only 12 minutes away from Parksville by car, this is a unique, 70-acre historic estate that houses one of Vancouver Island's only old-growth Douglas-fir tree forests. Explore the beauty within the 10-acre botanical garden, or tour the old Milner House, where many members of British Royalty have stayed as guests, such as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.