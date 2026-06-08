This Dreamy Little Caribbean Island Is An Affordable And Underrated Retirement Destination

In today's economy, the cost of living is rapidly rising. Gas prices are soaring, travel is getting more expensive, and let's not mention the cost of food. Saving a few dollars may seem harder than ever, and for retirees on a fixed income, it can become even more difficult. So, although many of us imagine lazing debt-free on a beach somewhere by our golden years, that dream is slowly slipping away for some Americans. This is one reason why more retirees are looking to live out their days in a country that not only provides sun-kissed shores, but also affordability, where savings and Social Security checks can easily stretch. Isla Colón, a dreamy little Caribbean island off the coast of Panama, is one such place.

While the majority of expats in Panama can be found in Panama City, El Valle, Coronado, Pedasi, and Boquete, Isla Colón slips under the radar as a place for retirees to call home. Boasting a small population in comparison with the more popular expat hotspots, Isla Colón offers a blend of expat island living and authentic Panamanian culture — a unique appeal that helped earn its place among the world's best islands for retirement, according to AFAR Magazine.

These days, the idea of island life can seem like an unattainable luxury. Isla Colón combines low cost of living, few crowds, and tropical beauty, making beachside retirement as attractive as the scenery itself. As the northernmost island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago, Isla Colón provides a relaxed island lifestyle without sacrificing accessibility. The island is easily reached via a direct one-hour flight from Panama City Airport (PAC) to Bocas del Toro Airport (BOC), allowing residents and visitors to enjoy a slower pace of life just a short journey from the capital.