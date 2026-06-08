Washington's Lesser-Known Island State Park Has Serene Campsites, Fishing, And A Scenic Loop Trail

There are five campsites on Doe Island, which are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so plan accordingly. You'll find three sites on the southeastern corner of the island, one on the southwestern side, and one along the northern shoreline. The sites are primitive, with only a picnic table and fire pit. There's no potable water available, so carefully consider how much drinking and cooking water you'll need and how to pack it in your boat. Also, there's no garbage service, so follow the Leave No Trace principles to ensure the beauty of the state park.

What you do get, however, is a serene environment with phenomenal vistas right outside your tent, looking out onto the island-dotted Salish Sea and mountains beyond. To the east across Rosario Strait, you'll see Lummi, Sinclair, and Cypress Islands, as well as snow-covered Mount Baker in the distance on a clear day; to the south is Blakely Island; and to the west, your gaze will fall upon the striking contours of Orcas Island. As a bonus, leashed dogs are allowed, so if you can get your four-legged friend onto your boat, they are welcome on the island.

It's important to note even though Doe Island is not far from Orcas Island, the tides, currents, and possibility of quickly changing conditions warrant attention and planning for your boat transit. If you're inexperienced, take the time to learn about the crucial differences between taking a kayak on an adventure in freshwater and the open ocean.