Washington's Lesser-Known Island State Park Has Serene Campsites, Fishing, And A Scenic Loop Trail
The San Juan Islands of Washington State sit like green emeralds set in the dazzling blue waters of the Salish Sea. There are no bridges to the islands and only three are linked to the mainland by regular ferry service. These three main islands see the bulk of visitors and consist of friendly Lopez Island, a wildly underrated outdoor paradise with fresh markets; San Juan Island, which is a bit confusing, but is the name of a singular island as well as the entire group of islands; and Orcas Island with its rich mix of lush forest, glimmering lakes, and incredible adventure. However, if you want an escape from popular spots and crowds, the archipelago has 172 named islands and reefs to explore. One of these lesser-known destinations is Doe Island, where you'll find camping, hiking, and fishing, away from the hustle and bustle of the typical visitor experience.
The entirety of Doe Island is a state park named Doe Island Marine State Park. At a mere 7 acres in size, it's not the largest of parks but packs a lot into its tight confines. Doe Island is located off the southeastern corner of Orcas Island and only reachable by boat, so you can be confident tourist traffic will be minimal. From the most popular launching point in Doe Bay on Orcas Island, it's about a 1.3-mile paddle or boat ride. Once reaching your destination, you're greeted by a 60-foot dock on the northern side (which is removed for winter), and on the south side, there are two coves where you can beach your kayak.
How to camp on Doe Island
There are five campsites on Doe Island, which are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so plan accordingly. You'll find three sites on the southeastern corner of the island, one on the southwestern side, and one along the northern shoreline. The sites are primitive, with only a picnic table and fire pit. There's no potable water available, so carefully consider how much drinking and cooking water you'll need and how to pack it in your boat. Also, there's no garbage service, so follow the Leave No Trace principles to ensure the beauty of the state park.
What you do get, however, is a serene environment with phenomenal vistas right outside your tent, looking out onto the island-dotted Salish Sea and mountains beyond. To the east across Rosario Strait, you'll see Lummi, Sinclair, and Cypress Islands, as well as snow-covered Mount Baker in the distance on a clear day; to the south is Blakely Island; and to the west, your gaze will fall upon the striking contours of Orcas Island. As a bonus, leashed dogs are allowed, so if you can get your four-legged friend onto your boat, they are welcome on the island.
It's important to note even though Doe Island is not far from Orcas Island, the tides, currents, and possibility of quickly changing conditions warrant attention and planning for your boat transit. If you're inexperienced, take the time to learn about the crucial differences between taking a kayak on an adventure in freshwater and the open ocean.
Doe Island may be small, but still offers hiking and fishing
With its diminutive size and lack of any real elevation gain, you're not going to find any epic hikes on Doe Island. What you will find is the Doe Island Campground Loop, a 0.4-mile perimeter loop hugging the rugged shoreline with plenty of water views. And if you visit in the spring or summer, there's a good chance to see blooming wildflowers.
Being an island, it should come as no surprise fishing is an easily accessible activity. Anglers are permitted to fish from both the shore and from their boat. The perimeter loop is perfect for exploring the island's 2,049 feet of shoreline to find the ideal spot to cast your line for salmon and rockfish. If you forget your fishing gear, not to worry, as shellfish, such as clams and oysters, can be harvested as well.
San Juan Islands are not the easiest to access, which is a big part of their charm. If you're flying in, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) offers the most options. From there you can jump on a small plane or seaplane to land at Orcas Island. Or more commonly, drive or take a shuttle 95 miles to Anacortes, Washington, and access the Washington State Ferry system. From the ferry, dock at Orcas Village, which is about 20 miles to Doe Bay and takes about 40 minutes. Orcas Island is a rugged island that has a few quaint lodging options, as well as multiple camping spots, such as Moran State Park. Most importantly, if you're not traveling with a boat, you'll find several locations to rent watercraft so you can make the final push to Doe Island.