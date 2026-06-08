Michigan's Family-Friendly City With Golf, Local Shops, And A Museum Is Just An Hour From Detroit

Sports enthusiasts, pack your golf clubs and hit the links. Grand Blanc is home to Atlas Valley Golf Club, which spans 150 acres and dates back to 1912. A rustic-style stone clubhouse welcomes visitors (youngsters included) who come to play a round at this 18-hole, tree-lined course. "The course is in great shape, challenging but not crazy long with all sorts of semi blind shots and rolling hills for some difficult lies," explains a review on Google, where it's earned a 4.5-star rating. After you've wrapped up your tee time, refuel at the Valley Grill. This on-site eatery with patio seating dishes up braised short rib and other elevated dishes. Keep in mind that the course and restaurant at Atlas Valley Golf Club are only open seasonally, usually from spring to early fall.

Another option in Grand Blanc is The Captain's Club Golf & Event Center. This award-winning destination with a stately clubhouse offers an 18-hole course, complete with a pond and woodland scenery. If your skills are a little rusty, there is a driving range and lessons for both kids and adults. The course at The Captain's Club Golf & Event Center is typically seasonal, though it does tend to open if weather conditions are favorable (head to Facebook for updates).

It should be added that Grand Blanc features a Back Nine Golf location, too. The family-friendly chain provides an indoor experience (think of it as virtual golf), perfect for when the weather is less than cooperative. It goes without saying that Grand Blanc has plenty that will keep golfers of all ages occupied. However, if you live in or are visiting the Great Lakes State soon, there's more to explore, such as the most scenic golf courses in Michigan with lake views.