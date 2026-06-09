Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Scenic Lakeside City To Retire With Shops, Trails, And Healthy Living
Tucked between Toronto and Kingston on the coast of Lake Ontario's Bay of Quinte sits Belleville, a top retirement city in Ontario, Canada. Named one of Canadian Living's 10 best places to retire in Canada for 2026, Belleville combines historic buildings and shops with modern style and outdoor amenities.
Retirees are in good company here, as the city has an average age of 44.5, according to online real estate marketplace Point2Homes, and 23.7% of the population is over the age of 65. Several retirement communities offer their services in the area, and charming neighborhoods await those who prefer to purchase a home. Downtown features a selection of shops, from antiques to boutique clothing to home goods, while the local farmers market supplies fresh, healthy produce.
Belleville is a walkable community, with the Moira River flowing in from the bay, providing a scenic stroll along the riverfront trail. Several parks include walking trails and exercise equipment, and the Trillium 2000 Seniors Club has year-round weekly events to keep retirees occupied. As the regional hub for healthcare, with Belleville General Hospital as the area's largest hospital, primary and specialized care are also quite accessible.
Plentiful options for shopping, fitness, and entertainment
There's no shortage of options for shopping in Belleville, especially at Quinte Mall. This thriving shopping center has over 125 shops and services. Businesses include staples like Ashley Home Store and Best Buy, and services include the 24-hour gym GoodLife Fitness and the Bank of Nova Scotia. A riverside shopping district can also be found downtown on Front Street, with everything from art to books to wellness items.
Stay active at the city's numerous scenic parks and trails. The Rotary Fitness Park is located within the Kiwanis East Bayshore Park, where you can enjoy bayfront views as you exercise. For strolling and relaxing in nature, Zwick's Centennial Park, near the Bay Bridge, has a fenced dog park, picnicking, a 2-mile-long paved trail, and summer music events.
Belleville's events calendar is packed with experiences throughout town, including live music, plays, dancing, art, women's events, and a year-round farmers market. Notable repeat events include RISE: Give to Gain, which runs every year and brings women together to share and support artistic creativity of every medium, and Belleville Concerts on the Bay, which has been running for over 30 years.
Fish the bay and the lake, hike wooded trails, and explore the region
The Bay of Quinte is fed by Lake Ontario and offers plentiful fishing from the shores at Zwick's Park and Victoria Park. For more adventurous fishing, charter a boat to fish on the bay or venture out to Lake Ontario. There's a marina for boat owners, and you can join the Quinte Paddling Club to meet locals while paddling dragon boats, canoes, and kayaks.
Belleville sits along the world's longest trail, the Trans Canada Trail, and the local section stretches for nearly 15 miles. For urban hiking, the roughly 3-mile Riverside Park Trail provides excellent river and city views with multiple rest stops. Belleville is one of the stops on the massive Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, which traverses a vast portion of the shores of the Great Lakes.
A variety of dining experiences include The Lark, which enjoys 4.8 stars on Google, and Burger Revolution, popular for its innovative burger creations. Affordable and comfortable rooms can be found at Fancie's Boutique Hotel. For local day trips, visit the beachfront neighborhoods of Toronto and the nearby Presqu'ile Provincial Park with camping and trails.