Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Scenic Lakeside City To Retire With Shops, Trails, And Healthy Living

Tucked between Toronto and Kingston on the coast of Lake Ontario's Bay of Quinte sits Belleville, a top retirement city in Ontario, Canada. Named one of Canadian Living's 10 best places to retire in Canada for 2026, Belleville combines historic buildings and shops with modern style and outdoor amenities.

Retirees are in good company here, as the city has an average age of 44.5, according to online real estate marketplace Point2Homes, and 23.7% of the population is over the age of 65. Several retirement communities offer their services in the area, and charming neighborhoods await those who prefer to purchase a home. Downtown features a selection of shops, from antiques to boutique clothing to home goods, while the local farmers market supplies fresh, healthy produce.

Belleville is a walkable community, with the Moira River flowing in from the bay, providing a scenic stroll along the riverfront trail. Several parks include walking trails and exercise equipment, and the Trillium 2000 Seniors Club has year-round weekly events to keep retirees occupied. As the regional hub for healthcare, with Belleville General Hospital as the area's largest hospital, primary and specialized care are also quite accessible.