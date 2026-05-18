Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Peaceful Park With Scenic Lake Ontario Camping And Trails

Canada's parks are bucket-list-worthy for many reasons, from their pristine beauty to the wealth of activities they offer. But Presqu'ile Provincial Park may stand out from the rest. Located between Toronto and Kingston, this peaceful haven consists of 2,426 acres along the northern shore of Lake Ontario. It's especially known as a premier birdwatching hotspot — hosting more than 300 species during spring and fall migrations. And with flat trails, visitors can easily view them on foot. The park is also home to the second-oldest lighthouse in the province, adding a dose of history to its outdoor appeal. Needless to say, adventures await here.

Established in 1922, Presqu'ile is a natural environment class park that serves as a vital ecological site. As Ontario's fifth provincial park, it has a rich history ranging from being a 19th-century shipping route to a 20th-century summer camp. Today, the park attracts all sorts of outdoor lovers, especially hikers and birdwatchers. You can spot resident and migratory species along its trail system, whether you prefer lake views, lighthouse walks, or shaded woodlands. Not only can you explore these paths on foot, but you can also traverse them on two wheels. With access to Lake Ontario, you get to enjoy a wide range of water-based activities. You can go for a leisurely canoe ride, cast a line into the water, or take a refreshing swim at the 1.5-mile-long beach.

If the scenic Lake Ontario vistas have you enchanted, spend the night at the campgrounds that cater to different kinds of travelers — you have the option to choose between a regular campsite or a cottage stay. All you have to do is drive for two hours from Toronto to reach the park. The drive from Kingston is shorter at one hour and 20 minutes. Visitors can make the trip from Ottawa, too, which will take about three hours.