Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Peaceful Park With Scenic Lake Ontario Camping And Trails
Canada's parks are bucket-list-worthy for many reasons, from their pristine beauty to the wealth of activities they offer. But Presqu'ile Provincial Park may stand out from the rest. Located between Toronto and Kingston, this peaceful haven consists of 2,426 acres along the northern shore of Lake Ontario. It's especially known as a premier birdwatching hotspot — hosting more than 300 species during spring and fall migrations. And with flat trails, visitors can easily view them on foot. The park is also home to the second-oldest lighthouse in the province, adding a dose of history to its outdoor appeal. Needless to say, adventures await here.
Established in 1922, Presqu'ile is a natural environment class park that serves as a vital ecological site. As Ontario's fifth provincial park, it has a rich history ranging from being a 19th-century shipping route to a 20th-century summer camp. Today, the park attracts all sorts of outdoor lovers, especially hikers and birdwatchers. You can spot resident and migratory species along its trail system, whether you prefer lake views, lighthouse walks, or shaded woodlands. Not only can you explore these paths on foot, but you can also traverse them on two wheels. With access to Lake Ontario, you get to enjoy a wide range of water-based activities. You can go for a leisurely canoe ride, cast a line into the water, or take a refreshing swim at the 1.5-mile-long beach.
If the scenic Lake Ontario vistas have you enchanted, spend the night at the campgrounds that cater to different kinds of travelers — you have the option to choose between a regular campsite or a cottage stay. All you have to do is drive for two hours from Toronto to reach the park. The drive from Kingston is shorter at one hour and 20 minutes. Visitors can make the trip from Ottawa, too, which will take about three hours.
Camping at Presqu'ile Provincial Park
Some of the most scenic campgrounds in Canada are tucked into parks, islands, and storybook towns, and Presqu'ile Provincial Park is no exception. You have several types of overnight stays available: traditional campsites, a cabin, and tent-like lodging. There are eight seasonal campgrounds that operate between late April and October. The High Bluff Campground is the largest, boasting 100 regular and electric sites. Campers pitching their tents here have access to toilets, showers, and water spigots. Next to it is the Pines Campground, which is a small loop with just 22 electric sites. Other campgrounds in the park include Maples, Lakeside, Trails End, Craigs, Hidden Valley, and Elmvale, some of which include walk-in sites.
For a more comfortable experience, opt for the Clarke-Denson Cottage. Accommodating up to six guests, this unit features three bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living room area with a fireplace. In the mornings, sip your morning coffee in the sunroom, which offers panoramic views of Lake Ontario. While it's furnished with basic amenities, you have to bring your own linens, toiletries, and cooking essentials. Off-season bookings require a minimum of three nights, while summer reservations are exclusively booked by the week. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed in the cottage.
If camping is too rustic and the cottage is too modern, you have a middle ground option. Presqu'ile Provincial Park has eight tent-like sites with a variety of amenities. These hold between five and six campers, depending on which one you book. Mattresses, shelves, and tables are provided, but come prepared with your linens and other necessary cooking and dining supplies. Weekends require a two-night stay at these sites, while long weekends require at least three nights. Like the cottage, these sites aren't pet-friendly.
Meander the park's easy trails
Canada is home to the longest trail in the world that stretches from coast to coast through idyllic landscapes, so it's safe to say that picturesque hikes are a given in the Great White North. Even though Presqu'ile Provincial Park's trail system is around 10 miles, you can still enjoy easy strolls and moderate hikes. Get acquainted with the park's terrain along the Marsh Boardwalk Trail (provided it's open during low water levels). This 0.7-mile loop takes you to the marshlands and into the forest and can be completed in about 30 minutes. Be on the lookout for birdlife near the water.
Another effortless hike is the 1.5-mile Owen Point Trail. Bring your binoculars with you on this path to observe soaring birds by the lake. You can access this trail from three points along the beach — hikers recommend wearing waterproof shoes, as it can get wet. You won't have to worry about what to do to stop altitude sickness on this hike, as there's no elevation gain at all. Those who wish to go on a calm walk can follow the Jobes' Woods Trail. This short, 0.8-mile route takes you to the wetlands and the woods — best experienced during the fall. Keep an eye out for deer along the way.
You can also walk to the historic Presqu'ile Point Lighthouse, reachable in less than 1,000 feet. You'll start the loop at the interpretive center and continue to the base of the structure, with informative signage lining the short path. As for biking, you can cycle along the 5-mile loop that connects to all park amenities. After exploring Presqu'ile Provincial Park, drive an hour and 15 minutes to the lakefront town of Ajax for more family-friendly fun and natural beauty.