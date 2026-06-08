Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Lakeside Escape With Campsites, Fishing, And Boating

If you're looking for natural green spaces in Georgia, it can be hard to know exactly where to look. For example, there are the Blue Ridge Mountains to the north, the rugged coastline to the east, and various lakes and rivers dotted throughout the state. But if you're trying to venture outside of the big cities and popular tourist destinations and still want access to water, you may want to try Lake Juliette in central Georgia. There, located about an hour south of Atlanta and two and a half hours from Savannah, is the easy-to-overlook Dames Ferry State Park.

Because the lake stretches for over 3,600 acres, the 60-acre park only covers the eastern shoreline. However, it's one of the best access points, not only because of its boat ramp, but also because of the scenery. In fact, despite its relatively diminutive size (or perhaps, because of it), Dames Ferry is one of the more popular state parks. According to Google reviews and locals on Facebook, sites can fill up quickly, so you'll have to plan well in advance to secure a spot.

The campground also has 4.7 stars on Google Maps at the time of this writing, with many reviewers marveling at its natural beauty. With a stellar reputation and limited slots available (only 30 campsites total), let's discover why you should start planning your visit to Dames Ferry State Park now.