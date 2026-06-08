Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Lakeside Escape With Campsites, Fishing, And Boating
If you're looking for natural green spaces in Georgia, it can be hard to know exactly where to look. For example, there are the Blue Ridge Mountains to the north, the rugged coastline to the east, and various lakes and rivers dotted throughout the state. But if you're trying to venture outside of the big cities and popular tourist destinations and still want access to water, you may want to try Lake Juliette in central Georgia. There, located about an hour south of Atlanta and two and a half hours from Savannah, is the easy-to-overlook Dames Ferry State Park.
Because the lake stretches for over 3,600 acres, the 60-acre park only covers the eastern shoreline. However, it's one of the best access points, not only because of its boat ramp, but also because of the scenery. In fact, despite its relatively diminutive size (or perhaps, because of it), Dames Ferry is one of the more popular state parks. According to Google reviews and locals on Facebook, sites can fill up quickly, so you'll have to plan well in advance to secure a spot.
The campground also has 4.7 stars on Google Maps at the time of this writing, with many reviewers marveling at its natural beauty. With a stellar reputation and limited slots available (only 30 campsites total), let's discover why you should start planning your visit to Dames Ferry State Park now.
What to expect at Dames Ferry State Park
More than anything else, the star of the show at Dames Ferry is Lake Juliette, so most of your time will be spent near, in, or on the water. If you're trying to relax by the lake or go swimming, there is a small beach in the day-use area, which also has a rope swing, according to one thread on r/Macon. This is also where you'll find a small pier and the boat ramp for getting your watercraft into the lake. If you don't have a boat, you can rent an Aquacycle on site instead.
If you plan to take a boat out, keep in mind that there's a strict 25-horsepower limit, so don't bring water skis or expect to go fast on the lake. Instead, plan for a calm, tranquil experience where you can venture out to explore or find the best fishing spot. Here, the main species you can expect to catch are largemouth and striped bass. According to local records, the biggest catch for each was a 15-pound largemouth and a 40-pound striper. Other species that have been caught include crappie, perch, and bowfin. Although the fishing here is decent, you may also want to check out nearby High Falls State Park, which offers river trails and camping and is only 30 minutes away.
Planning a nature escape at Dames Ferry
The easiest way to reach Dames Ferry Park is to fly into Atlanta and drive about an hour south along I-75. Or, if you want to take a more scenic route, you can cut over to the town of Juliette, which has small-town charm and tasty eats and was a filming location for the movie "Fried Green Tomatoes."
As mentioned, Dames Ferry has only 30 campsites, so you'll want to book as far in advance as possible to secure your preferred dates. Fortunately, most of the campsites are along the water, so you'll be able to enjoy the scenery throughout your stay. However, according to reviews on Tripadvisor, there are a few points to keep in mind. First, there are streetlights near some campgrounds, and it can be somewhat confusing to find the right site, especially if you arrive after hours. You can camp in a tent or an RV, and all of the sites have electrical hookups. There is also a bathhouse with restrooms and a dump station for added convenience.
In addition to exploring Lake Juliette, you can take advantage of Dames Ferry's location and visit other natural attractions in the area. For example, you can cross the Ocmulgee River and check out the Jarrell Plantation State Historic Site, or drive less than half an hour south to Macon to visit Georgia's sacred native American national historic park, the Ocmulgee Mounds.