An Hour From Albuquerque Is New Mexico's Sprawling Desert Wildlife Site For Birdwatching And Trails

New Mexico's deserts may look barren and inhospitable, but these rugged landscapes team with life. With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, humans might crave air conditioning, but many animals and plants have adapted to extreme heat and dryness across the Land of Enchantment. One of the largest refuges in the National Wildlife Refuge System (excluding Alaska) is situated in the middle of New Mexico, an hour south of Albuquerque and 20 minutes from Socorro. The Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge is home to a staggering 251 bird and 80 mammal species, offering wildlife viewing, birding and hiking trails, and a visitor center.

The Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge is unlike any place on earth. Bisected by the Rio Grande, the refuge may look like desert, but it's the crossroads of four distinct ecosystems — Pinion Juniper Woodland, Great Plains Short Grass Prairie, Colorado Shrub Steppe, and the Chihuahua Desert —each with unique animals and plants. For reference, the pinion pine nuts nourish an ecosystem large enough to support bobcats and bears, while the Chihuahua Desert features 345 of the world's 1,500 cacti, and prairie dogs dot the grasslands.

As conservation of the biome as a whole is the primary mission of the National Wildlife Refuge System, the organization manages the Sevilleta's 230,000 acres with a light hand. Natural succession, like floods and fires, is allowed to run its course, creating a landscape that feels untouched and wild. However, you won't find campgrounds, dozens of trails, playgrounds, or other developments that characterize state parks and other places designed for human use.