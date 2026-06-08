Canada's 'Trail Capital' Is A Friendly Getaway With Art, Shops, And Outdoor Fun An Hour From Toronto

Toronto is Canada's largest city, with museums, festivals, stadiums, and nearly every big-city amenity you can imagine. But sometimes, you just want to get away from the bustle of the city and slow down. You can do just that in the town of Uxbridge, just over an hour's drive from Toronto. Known as the "Trail Capital of Canada," according to Destination Ontario, Uxbridge is home to about 140 miles of trails. Along with its outdoor recreation, the town offers a vibrant arts scene, independent shops, and a warm small-town charm.

One standout trail destination less than 10 minutes from downtown is Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park. Opened in 2024, it offers opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding, snowshoeing, and more. Trails wind through the forest, and many intersect, making it easy to mix and match routes for a new experience each visit.

The Oak Ridges Trail is a popular destination for mountain biking, hiking, and cross-country skiing. Stretching roughly 170 miles, part of the trail runs just south of Uxbridge. This long-distance route follows the Oak Ridges Moraine, a landform created by glaciers about 12,000 years ago. The protected green space is known for its biodiversity and rolling hills. Near Uxbridge, you can explore sections of the trail at Crow's Pass and Walker Woods. Walker Woods is particularly well known for mountain biking and contains sections of both the Oak Ridges Trail and the Trans Canada Trail, which spans the country.