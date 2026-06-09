Between Toronto And Barrie Is A 'Hallmark Holiday Town' With Sandy Lake Beaches And Year-Round Outdoor Adventure
While Toronto commands an impressive setting on the shores of Lake Ontario, there is another Canadian lake that city dwellers escape to year-round. About 50 miles north of Toronto lies Lake Simcoe, a beautiful lake encompassing over 180,000 acres. One of Lake Simcoe's most delightful towns is Georgina, which stretches along about 30 miles of the lake's southern coastline. In fact, the official website describes it as a "Hallmark holiday town," with its delightful charm and annual Santa Claus parade.
With Georgina's prime location on Lake Simcoe, the town has plenty of beautiful sandy beaches and parks for enjoying stunning lake views and outdoor adventures, such as swimming, boating, and hiking. While most visitors head to Georgina in the summer months, there are outdoor adventures to enjoy year-round. The fall brings brilliant foliage, which can be admired on hikes, bike rides, and rounds of golf, while winter is a cozy season for ice fishing, snowshoeing, and festive Christmas events. The spring is also a lovely time to enjoy lake strolls and the quiet beaches before the crowds of summer descend.
Georgina is about an 80-minute drive from both Toronto and Barrie, another town on Lake Simcoe. While there are a number of communities in Georgina, the one that seems most plucked from a Hallmark movie is the historic community of Sutton. Established as a mill hub in the 19th century, today, Sutton still boasts well-preserved architecture and a central High Street lined with restaurants and shops. If you're flying in from the U.S., Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has added pre-clearance, making flying to the U.S. from Canada much easier for travelers.
Exploring the treasures of Georgina
A relaxing day trip or weekend getaway from Toronto, Georgina combines natural beauty, history, and a storybook ambiance. If you're staying for the weekend, base yourself at The Briars Resort and Spa, a lakefront 19th-century estate. The grand rooms in the manor house maintain their historic elegance, with antiques and patterned wallpaper. The hotel also features amenities like a refined restaurant, a championship golf course, and a pampering spa.
In the Georgina community of Sutton, you can stroll down High Street past restaurants, shops, and galleries. Don't miss a visit to Sutton General Store (an emporium of unique gifts and provisions) or Sweet Pea Boutique next door, stocked with breezy resort and beachwear in the summer and cozy accessories for winter. Another great stop is the Art Gallery of Georgina, which doubles as a museum and displays a wide selection of work by renowned local artists. Take a break from shopping to stop for lunch at High Street Bistro, which serves brunch classics in a convivial dining room. In the winter months, High Street transforms into a cozy holiday scene that seems plucked from a Hallmark movie. The town hosts the annual Santa Claus Parade of Lights, where floats festooned with bulbs march down High Street.
History buffs should drive about 10 minutes west of High Street to the Georgina Village Museum, an open-air history museum that showcases Georgina's well-preserved late-19th- and early-20th-century buildings. You can see the historic landmarks, such as the schoolhouse, apothecary, and train station, and attend unique reenactments and events hosted by historical interpreters. To explore another historic town nearby, drive about 30 minutes away to Newmarket, a charming town with quaint shops and outdoor fun.
Outdoor adventures in Georgina
During the summer, Georgina is a popular getaway for lake adventures. One of Georgina's most popular beaches is De La Salle Park, a 15-acre park with a prime lakefront setting on Jackson's Point and plenty of amenities. The sandy beach is lapped by the calm waters of Lake Simcoe, and visitors can relax in the sand, play beach volleyball, or swim in the lake's refreshing waters. "The water at De La Salle Park is incredibly clear, which made swimming a delight," raves a Google reviewer. Visitors should note that there is no lifeguard supervision at any of Georgina's public beaches, so everyone entering the water should take proper precautions. This family-friendly park also has picnic shelters, a playground, seasonal bathroom facilities, and sports fields.
Another excellent beach is found at Sibbald Point Provincial Park, a 550-acre park with beaches, trails, camping, and boating. The long sandy shoreline is flanked by forest and boasts shallow waters that are great for wading and swimming. You can also head out on woodland hiking trails or launch boats, kayaks, or paddleboards from the park. A grand 19th-century manor, Eildon Hall, is the Sibbald family museum, open for visits in July and August. However, the park itself is open year-round, and once the snow falls, the pristine trails can be traversed by snowshoe and cross-country skis. Lake Simcoe is also a popular ice fishing destination for whitefish and perch, and during the winter, you can rent fishing huts at the park. For another unique park experience, venture about 70 miles north to Hardy Lake Provincial Park, a scenic gem with forest hiking trails.