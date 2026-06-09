Between Toronto And Barrie Is A 'Hallmark Holiday Town' With Sandy Lake Beaches And Year-Round Outdoor Adventure

While Toronto commands an impressive setting on the shores of Lake Ontario, there is another Canadian lake that city dwellers escape to year-round. About 50 miles north of Toronto lies Lake Simcoe, a beautiful lake encompassing over 180,000 acres. One of Lake Simcoe's most delightful towns is Georgina, which stretches along about 30 miles of the lake's southern coastline. In fact, the official website describes it as a "Hallmark holiday town," with its delightful charm and annual Santa Claus parade.

With Georgina's prime location on Lake Simcoe, the town has plenty of beautiful sandy beaches and parks for enjoying stunning lake views and outdoor adventures, such as swimming, boating, and hiking. While most visitors head to Georgina in the summer months, there are outdoor adventures to enjoy year-round. The fall brings brilliant foliage, which can be admired on hikes, bike rides, and rounds of golf, while winter is a cozy season for ice fishing, snowshoeing, and festive Christmas events. The spring is also a lovely time to enjoy lake strolls and the quiet beaches before the crowds of summer descend.

Georgina is about an 80-minute drive from both Toronto and Barrie, another town on Lake Simcoe. While there are a number of communities in Georgina, the one that seems most plucked from a Hallmark movie is the historic community of Sutton. Established as a mill hub in the 19th century, today, Sutton still boasts well-preserved architecture and a central High Street lined with restaurants and shops. If you're flying in from the U.S., Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has added pre-clearance, making flying to the U.S. from Canada much easier for travelers.