Forget Half Dome — Hike Yosemite National Park's Underrated Trail With Fewer Crowds And Panoramic Views

One savvy Redditor in r/Yosemite described the view from atop Yosemite's Half Dome as suffering from "the Empire State Building problem." That is, when you're standing on top of the Empire State Building taking in the view of the Manhattan skyline, you miss seeing its most iconic feature — the Empire State Building itself. The same can be said for standing on top of Half Dome. The view is great, but something is definitely missing: Half Dome.

That's where Clouds Rest comes in. The granite summit on the opposite side of Yosemite Valley offers sweeping views of the valley below and a picture-perfect look at Half Dome itself. Better yet, it can be reached via a less crowded and less strenuous hike than Yosemite's most famous trek.

The hike up Half Dome is grueling, with about 5,300 feet of elevation gain over the roughly 17-mile round trip. It's also a hike where you'll rarely leave the crowds behind. Even near the summit, you may find yourself marching up the hike's famous final push, the cable route, in a line with other hikers stepping on your heels. As such, it's not exactly a pristine wilderness experience. By comparison, Clouds Rest is reached by an easier, less crowded 12.6-mile hike that gains just over 3,000 feet. From the summit, you can see not only the valley but also Half Dome itself rising above the landscape. It's an iconic vista you won't soon forget.