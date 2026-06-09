Forget Bright Angel Trail, This Grand Canyon Hiking Haven Is Better If You Want Fewer Crowds And Stunning Scenery

There's a good reason the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail is considered an iconic national park hike. The route takes adventurers from the South Rim down to the banks of the Colorado River along a path long used by the area's Indigenous communities. The trail is understandably popular, attracting more than 300,000 hikers every year, according to Four Season Guides. However, if you're looking for an alternative option with far fewer crowds in Grand Canyon National Park, consider Hermit Trail, a quiet path with gorgeous views of the canyon's otherworldly scenery.

The 9.7-mile route (one-way) was named after a longtime resident of the Grand Canyon's Hermit Creek basin, Louis D. Boucher, a reclusive local "hermit" who helped build trails and lodging in the area. Like Bright Angel Trail, Hermit Trail is a rim-to-river hike with steep, difficult sections. But unlike its better-known counterpart, Hermit Trail is only recommended for experienced desert hikers. The conditions are more challenging than those of the Bright Angel Trail, according to the National Park Service — and in both cases, park officials advise against hiking to the river and back in a single day.

The better choice, per the NPS, is a day hike along one of the trail's segments. Day hikes depart from the trailhead near Hermits Rest, a historic landmark built in 1914. Once a stop for horse-drawn carriages taking tourists on tours of the canyon, the stone building is now a scenic rest stop for hikers with a water bottle filling station, restrooms, a gift shop, and a snack bar.