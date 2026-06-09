Utah's Largest Natural Mountain Lake Is A Beauty With Top-Tier Fishing, Boating, And Camping
Utah might be best known for its rugged desert landscapes and unique red rock formations. However, tucked more than 8,000 feet in the mountains, about two and a half hours from Provo, and three hours from Salt Lake City, the state's largest natural mountain lake provides even more to discover. The scenic drive to Fish Lake has you turn off Highway 24 and onto Highway 25. As you wind your way toward this natural mountain beauty, the stark desert fades into mountain aspens. And you won't have to look hard for "Pando," a giant grove of more than 40,000 trees that share the same root system. Scientists believe Pando, which spans 106 acres, may be "the largest living organism on Earth." It sits right on the edge of Fish Lake.
In addition to the region's aspens (which are especially gorgeous in the fall), top-tier fishing is another big draw to Fish Lake. Anglers have a chance to reel in a wide range of species, and options abound year-round thanks to excellent local ice fishing conditions. Fish Lake is also one of the few lakes in Fishlake National Forest that allows motorized boating, so visitors can get out on the water or fish from shore.
Camping opportunities are abundant within the national forest, but those who want to stay close to Fish Lake can find a campground near its shores. Several Forest Service campgrounds around the water are lightly developed, offering a rustic outdoor experience. That said, there are a few resorts interspersed if you want more amenities. The lake's campgrounds lie high in the mountains, and both first-come, first-served and by-reservation sites are available. To ensure your preferred campground is open and operating during your visit, check the Fishlake National Forest website before you go.
Utah's Fish Lake is excellent for fishing and boating
While Fish Lake isn't among the coldest lakes in America, its average temperature over the last 12 months was 49 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Lake Monster. Even in July, the lake's warmest month, the waters only averaged 66 degrees. While these temperatures might not be ideal for swimming, the lake does have more than a dozen fish species, making it one of Utah's most popular fishing destinations. Anglers cast here all year long, hoping to reel in a legendary 50-pound lake trout or mackinaw. Other species in Fish Lake include rainbow trout, yellow perch, kokanee salmon, splake, and brown trout. Ice fishing, which actually draws more anglers than summer fishing, is popular because Fish Lake offers safe ice that typically lasts from January to March.
Many of Fishlake National Forest's small lakes and ponds allow nonmotorized watercraft like canoes, kayaks, and rafts, but most prohibit motorized boats. Meanwhile, Fish Lake is one of the few bodies of water in Fishlake National Forest large enough to support motorized boating. Bring your own boat or rent one from a local outfitter such as the Bowery Haven Resort, then launch from one of several public boat ramps located around the shore.
Find plenty of camping options around Fish Lake
Fish Lake offers both Forest Service and resort-style camping options. The Bowery Creek Campground and Bowery Haven Resort, while right next to each other, provide different experiences. You'll get views of the lake at either spot, but at the former, you'll enjoy more rustic camping. Sites with picnic tables are tucked away in the aspens, and drinking water is available along with flush toilets. If you prefer a site with full hookups or want to rent a cabin, Bowery Haven Resort might be the way to go. RV and tent sites there are available with water, electric, and sewage hookups. Alternatively, visitors can stay in a cabin. Duplex and family-style cabins are available, and the latter can accommodate groups of up to 18 people.
Another Forest Service spot within Pando is Doctor Creek Campground. The area has paved sites with picnic tables, drinking water, and an RV dump station. Three miles north of Fish Lake, the serene Frying Pan Campground offers 11 campsites. Its potential for fewer crowds makes it ideal for those seeking a remote mountain getaway. Meanwhile, Paiute Campground's lack of trees means no shade but also sweeping views from most of the area's 48 pull-through sites. All spots here are first-come, first-served — as are several at Doctor Creek and Frying Pan campgrounds.
Aside from the Bowery Haven Resort, visitors to Fish Lake can stay at Fish Lake Resorts for an experience with more amenities. Lakeside RV Park has back-in and pull-through sites with full hookups, but all camping units must be self-contained. Cabin rentals are available at Fish Lake Lodge and the Lakeside Resort, the latter of which also hosts motel units.