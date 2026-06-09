Utah's Largest Natural Mountain Lake Is A Beauty With Top-Tier Fishing, Boating, And Camping

Utah might be best known for its rugged desert landscapes and unique red rock formations. However, tucked more than 8,000 feet in the mountains, about two and a half hours from Provo, and three hours from Salt Lake City, the state's largest natural mountain lake provides even more to discover. The scenic drive to Fish Lake has you turn off Highway 24 and onto Highway 25. As you wind your way toward this natural mountain beauty, the stark desert fades into mountain aspens. And you won't have to look hard for "Pando," a giant grove of more than 40,000 trees that share the same root system. Scientists believe Pando, which spans 106 acres, may be "the largest living organism on Earth." It sits right on the edge of Fish Lake.

In addition to the region's aspens (which are especially gorgeous in the fall), top-tier fishing is another big draw to Fish Lake. Anglers have a chance to reel in a wide range of species, and options abound year-round thanks to excellent local ice fishing conditions. Fish Lake is also one of the few lakes in Fishlake National Forest that allows motorized boating, so visitors can get out on the water or fish from shore.

Camping opportunities are abundant within the national forest, but those who want to stay close to Fish Lake can find a campground near its shores. Several Forest Service campgrounds around the water are lightly developed, offering a rustic outdoor experience. That said, there are a few resorts interspersed if you want more amenities. The lake's campgrounds lie high in the mountains, and both first-come, first-served and by-reservation sites are available. To ensure your preferred campground is open and operating during your visit, check the Fishlake National Forest website before you go.