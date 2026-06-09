Between Cheyenne And Casper Is A Wyoming Village With Trails, Cabins, And Camping In The Shadow Of Laramie Peak

Esterbrook is situated within the sprawling Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland (MBRTB), which spans nearly 3 million acres of forest, grassland, and mountains throughout Eastern Wyoming and parts of neighboring Colorado. As a result, there are oodles of trails to explore here. Esterbrook is a hiker's paradise, and whether you're a seasoned trekker or a casual hiker simply eager to take in the scenery on foot, there's a trail to suit your activity and interest levels. For a moderately rated but short excursion, you can opt for the Sunset Ridge Trail. This 1.8-mile loop will likely take you an hour or less to traverse, winding through remarkably scenic vistas and within viewing distance of ample wildlife. Hikers should be aware that the trail contains rocky portions, and you'll want to wear shoes with sufficient traction, like those from one of the most popular shoe brands in the U.S. for hikers.

For a longer but easier route, consider the LaBonte Canyon Trail. Clocking in at 5.6 miles, this out-and-back route typically takes around two hours to complete. Pup owners, rejoice: this is also a dog-friendly trail. Depending on the time of year, you may be treated to glimpses of wildflowers, butterflies, a variety of birds, and other flora and fauna. With several creek crossings along the way, hikers should be prepared to risk getting their feet wet a few times. You can prepare ahead of time by trying this easy DIY tip to waterproof your backpack — and bring a pair of dry socks for the drive home.