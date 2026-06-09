Between Cheyenne And Casper Is A Wyoming Village With Trails, Cabins, And Camping In The Shadow Of Laramie Peak
When you think of Wyoming, your thoughts likely go to its dramatic natural landscapes, national parks, and cowboy culture. But with all the fuss over popular places like Yellowstone National Park, it's easy to miss some of the less famous gems nestled throughout the state. One prime example is the village of Esterbrook, tucked away near scenic Laramie Peak, replete with cattle grazing, stunning foliage, lush forest, and rock formations. If you're looking for a quaint, rustic stay in a cabin or at a campground with access to myriad trails, all amidst sweeping views of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook is the ideal place for your next Wyoming getaway.
To get here, it's two hours by car from the state capital, Cheyenne, and under 90 minutes from Casper, meaning that Esterbrook is a feasible destination for a weekend trip (or longer) for city-dwellers looking for a worthwhile, accessible nature break. If you're flying in from further afield, your closest commercial airport is Casper/Natrona County International Airport, about a 90-minute drive away, which offers services to and from Denver, a major hub for flight connections elsewhere.
Trails near Easterbrook, Wyoming
Esterbrook is situated within the sprawling Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland (MBRTB), which spans nearly 3 million acres of forest, grassland, and mountains throughout Eastern Wyoming and parts of neighboring Colorado. As a result, there are oodles of trails to explore here. Esterbrook is a hiker's paradise, and whether you're a seasoned trekker or a casual hiker simply eager to take in the scenery on foot, there's a trail to suit your activity and interest levels. For a moderately rated but short excursion, you can opt for the Sunset Ridge Trail. This 1.8-mile loop will likely take you an hour or less to traverse, winding through remarkably scenic vistas and within viewing distance of ample wildlife. Hikers should be aware that the trail contains rocky portions, and you'll want to wear shoes with sufficient traction, like those from one of the most popular shoe brands in the U.S. for hikers.
For a longer but easier route, consider the LaBonte Canyon Trail. Clocking in at 5.6 miles, this out-and-back route typically takes around two hours to complete. Pup owners, rejoice: this is also a dog-friendly trail. Depending on the time of year, you may be treated to glimpses of wildflowers, butterflies, a variety of birds, and other flora and fauna. With several creek crossings along the way, hikers should be prepared to risk getting their feet wet a few times. You can prepare ahead of time by trying this easy DIY tip to waterproof your backpack — and bring a pair of dry socks for the drive home.
Go camping or rent a cabin in Esterbrook
While Esterbrook's population is thought to be around just 43 residents, the number of inhabitants swells in the warmer months as seasonal visitors arrive. Luckily, there are plenty of accommodation options for various types of travelers. If you're looking to keep things low budget and simple, book a site at Esterbrook Campground, open from mid-May to early November annually. Tucked away inside the verdant pine forests, this campground contains 12 campsites in total and has drinkable water, bathrooms, and picnic tables, as well as easy access to the area's numerous hikes.
If you'd rather have a roof over your head to fully enjoy your time in Esterbrook, you've got the privilege of choice, with picturesque cabins available for rent. One highly-rated option that's great for larger groups and families is The Bunkhouse, a serene mountain cabin that sleeps up to eight people. Like the campground, this accommodation option is only available for bookings in the warmer months. For a smaller group, this two-bedroom A-frame cabin nestled on 5 acres of land at the base of Laramie Peak is a slice of peace and quiet. There's no cell reception or WiFi to be found. While it's not well-suited to visitors needing to work from home, guests love its peacefulness — with one noting that the screen-free nature of this accommodation "keeps the kids more involved." And if, after your time in Esterbrook, you're itching for more outdoor adventures, check out Glendo, an idyllic mountain getaway and uncrowded mountain town that's less than 40 minutes away.