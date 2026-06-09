As A Gen Zer, This Boomer Travel Habit Hits My Last Nerve (But I Can't Blame Them)

Every so often, I meet someone who says they love to travel. I ask where they've been, and they cite just one or two destinations — albeit places they visit yearly or more. Odds are, the person I'm speaking with is a member of the baby boomer generation (those born between 1946 and 1964). The generation gets flak (sometimes unjustly) for being narrow-minded, yet can't seem to break out of certain comfort zones. In travel, that translates into a tendency to travel back to the same place over and over.

A 2024 study by the market research company Mintel found that almost 50% of baby boomers plan to travel to a place they've already been to. Meanwhile, Kantar, another market research group, found that 77% of boomers stick to a single destination during international trips, while only 48% of Gen Zers do. The data point to a widespread attitude among baby boomers: a familiar destination takes precedence over the new and unexpected.

For many baby boomers who end up going to the same vacation spot like it's a seasonal migration, it's a matter of what's known and comfortable. In a Talker Research survey, for example, 52% of respondents said familiarity and comfort are the main reasons for repeat trips. On the surface, it's an understandable instinct — travel, especially at retirement age, shouldn't be stressful or logistically numbing. But it comes to a point where comfort becomes limiting. Travel should be a chance to keep your mind active and open, even as daily life has fallen into a more predictable rhythm.