The Lovely East Coast Beach Destination Was Named 'America's Most Caring City' In 2026

Virginia Beach may be best known as a popular spring break destination and one of the best East Coast beach towns to visit. However, you might not know that it has also been deemed "America's most caring city" for 2026. A study by the financial company WalletHub compared 100 of the largest cities in the nation, ranking them across 38 categories to find the cities with a strong emphasis on supporting the local communities. This included safety measures like crime rates, volunteer hours, and donations, among a number of other criteria.

WalletHub ranked the cities by weighing each factor by importance on a 100-point scale, combining the scores, and then ranking them based on their averages. The company looked at three main areas: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable, and caring in the workforce. Virginia Beach placed first overall out of a score of 68.52.

Virginia Beach residents have a strong involvement in their community. According to WalletHub, the city placed first in the country for volunteering time per capita. This means that the residents go beyond special events like National Volunteer Week, which takes place in April. According to the City of Virginia Beach website, residents donated over 800,000 hours of their free time to local organizations like schools, shelters, environmental groups, and other nonprofits in 2024 alone.