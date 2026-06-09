Maine's Abandoned Military Fort Is Now An Open Air Historic Park Urban Explorers Can Only Access By Boat
There are 70 city parks under the management of the city of Portland, Maine, and there's one city park here that's truly unique. Fort Gorges is an abandoned military complex, covering 2 acres on Hog Island Ledge in Portland Harbor. It's possible to visit this exciting destination and explore the historic structure, but there's a catch — you can only reach the fort by water.
Fort Gorges was originally modeled after Fort Sumter in South Carolina, and it was built between 1861 and 1868. Named after Sir Ferdinando Gorges, the proprietor of the Province of Maine from 1629 to 1647, it was one of three forts built in Portland Harbor to protect the area against attacks by water. But it was already obsolete when the building was completed, due to new military advancements in the Civil War. There was a failed attempt to modernize the structure in the 1870s, but funding for this unsuccessful project ended in 1876.
The fort was used for storage in both World Wars — submarine mines were stored here in World War II — before the city of Portland took over ownership. Locals have fought to keep the fort in public ownership, although there have been calls in recent years for ownership to change to the state or federal government. The fort is now abandoned and overgrown with greenery, but Portland Paddle still refers to it as "one of the most iconic landmarks around Portland Harbor."
Discover historic Fort Gorges
Fort Gorges is open to explore at your own risk — the structure is not maintained. The fort was constructed using brick, granite, and iron beams, with a large green open area in the middle that was used for soldiers' recreation. Facing out to sea, the walls are right up against the water, making it difficult to attack. Around the back of Fort George, you'll find a beach — this is the entrance to the historic spot. You'll pass warning signs advising entry is at your own risk and to be aware of the fall hazards throughout the site.
Once inside, visitors can explore stairways that lead to upper floors — these are made of stone and are safe for walking. If you climb up to the top, you might be able to spot the Civil War-era parrot rifle among the greenery on the roof. Be sure to soak up the spectacular panorama here of the harbor, lighthouses, and downtown Portland, Maine's largest city with plenty of waterfront fun. The fort is empty inside, with rooms and corridors to wander around. Be aware that there are some hazardous areas: do not enter the second-level powder magazines as the floor has fallen through. One Google reviewer also advised against exploring the officers' quarters due to dilapidated and unsafe conditions, and instead visiting the gun casement.
Practical information for visiting Fort Gorges
Fort Gorges is only accessible from the water, and there is no dock — watercraft will land on the beach. Be sure to check the weather forecast and ocean reports beforehand. One of the best ways for visitors to experience Fort Gorges is on a sea kayak tour with Portland Paddle — it offers a 3-hour tour, suitable for beginner paddlers, which gives time on land to explore the fort. With over 900 Google reviews, the company has an impressive 4.9-star rating. If you'd rather paddle on your own, one previous visitor reported it was a 15-minute paddle from East End Beach. The Casco Bay ferry line also goes past the fort, if you're content to simply see it from a distance.
Fort Gorges is typically open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m, and there is no cost to enter. You'll want to avoid low tide if bringing your own powerboat, as there are sensitive eelgrass beds in the nearby coves. Be sure to bring a flashlight, as it's very dark in some areas of the fort, and wear sturdy shoes. There are no toilets or facilities at Fort Gorges, so plan bathroom breaks in advance and take any trash away with you. After the effort required to visit Fort Gorges, treat yourself to fresh seafood or other tasty bites back on land — Portland is one of America's best foodie destinations. Explore more of the outdoors around Portland with a visit to the scenic Eastern Promenade Park.