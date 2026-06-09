Maine's Abandoned Military Fort Is Now An Open Air Historic Park Urban Explorers Can Only Access By Boat

There are 70 city parks under the management of the city of Portland, Maine, and there's one city park here that's truly unique. Fort Gorges is an abandoned military complex, covering 2 acres on Hog Island Ledge in Portland Harbor. It's possible to visit this exciting destination and explore the historic structure, but there's a catch — you can only reach the fort by water.

Fort Gorges was originally modeled after Fort Sumter in South Carolina, and it was built between 1861 and 1868. Named after Sir Ferdinando Gorges, the proprietor of the Province of Maine from 1629 to 1647, it was one of three forts built in Portland Harbor to protect the area against attacks by water. But it was already obsolete when the building was completed, due to new military advancements in the Civil War. There was a failed attempt to modernize the structure in the 1870s, but funding for this unsuccessful project ended in 1876.

The fort was used for storage in both World Wars — submarine mines were stored here in World War II — before the city of Portland took over ownership. Locals have fought to keep the fort in public ownership, although there have been calls in recent years for ownership to change to the state or federal government. The fort is now abandoned and overgrown with greenery, but Portland Paddle still refers to it as "one of the most iconic landmarks around Portland Harbor."