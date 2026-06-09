An Hour From Indianapolis Is Indiana's Family-Friendly Riverside Town For Floating, Fishing, And Paddling

While millions visit Indianapolis for its sporting events, concerts, and trendy neighborhoods, there's a small town 50 miles northeast of the city that sports a different vibe. Although Daleville, Indiana, is a suburb of Indy, the rural town of under 2,000 residents is where visitors to the Hoosier State can trade their classic black-and-white checkered outfits for water recreation. Sitting along the scenic White River, the town is a major fishing, paddling, and floating hub. Here, you can spend lazy days on the river, then watch the sun go down around a burning campfire.

Daleville is the gateway to Delaware County, connecting travelers from Indy to nearby cities like Muncie and Yorktown, but don't count on finding any big-ticket venues like you would in Indy. Instead, expect a quaint, welcoming community with family-friendly activities. One of the highlights here is Daleville Town Hall Park, boasting the "largest splash pad in Central Indiana." The free park is where families with little ones come to hike, climb, play, picnic, and enjoy snacks from the concession stand.

Since Daleville is an easy drive from Indy along Interstate 69, and close to Muncie, Anderson, and Noblesville, visitors will have access to all the shopping, dining, and accommodations in these larger cities. If you're flying into the area, Indianapolis International Airport (IND) will be your best option for domestic or international flights. Although smaller, you may want to consider Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) as another option, because it's about an hour's drive from Daleville, just about the same distance as IND.