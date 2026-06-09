An Hour From Indianapolis Is Indiana's Family-Friendly Riverside Town For Floating, Fishing, And Paddling
While millions visit Indianapolis for its sporting events, concerts, and trendy neighborhoods, there's a small town 50 miles northeast of the city that sports a different vibe. Although Daleville, Indiana, is a suburb of Indy, the rural town of under 2,000 residents is where visitors to the Hoosier State can trade their classic black-and-white checkered outfits for water recreation. Sitting along the scenic White River, the town is a major fishing, paddling, and floating hub. Here, you can spend lazy days on the river, then watch the sun go down around a burning campfire.
Daleville is the gateway to Delaware County, connecting travelers from Indy to nearby cities like Muncie and Yorktown, but don't count on finding any big-ticket venues like you would in Indy. Instead, expect a quaint, welcoming community with family-friendly activities. One of the highlights here is Daleville Town Hall Park, boasting the "largest splash pad in Central Indiana." The free park is where families with little ones come to hike, climb, play, picnic, and enjoy snacks from the concession stand.
Since Daleville is an easy drive from Indy along Interstate 69, and close to Muncie, Anderson, and Noblesville, visitors will have access to all the shopping, dining, and accommodations in these larger cities. If you're flying into the area, Indianapolis International Airport (IND) will be your best option for domestic or international flights. Although smaller, you may want to consider Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) as another option, because it's about an hour's drive from Daleville, just about the same distance as IND.
Spend a lazy day on the peaceful White River in Daleville
As one of Indiana's best destinations to kayak, the 362-mile-long White River is a popular choice for all kinds of water recreation. Although you can launch your own watercraft, why not let Canoe Country, the local outfitter, take care of all the logistics? Here, you can rent kayaks or canoes for 5 or 7-mile trips down the river. Plus, tandem kayaks are available for families with little ones. If your kid feels comfortable on the water, there are also kiddie-size kayaks that would work for them. Want an even lazier day on the river? Rent a tube for a short 2-mile float or opt for the half-day, 5-mile trip, and allow the slow-moving river to do all the work.
Along the way, soak up views of the wide-open skies and watch for wildlife, including snakes, turtles, fish, waterfowl, and migratory birds as you drift by. This float trip is suitable for experienced paddlers or newbies "getting their feet wet" on the water. One recent Google reviewer summed up the trip by saying it was "so nice to be able to take a nice day trip with family and/or friends spending the day in the sun. No matter if you're tubing, kayaking, or canoeing, it is definitely a place I would recommend to everyone who enjoys the outdoors!" To avoid any hiccups, we recommend that you follow the guidelines given by Canoe Country for the pickup and drop-off for the trips.
After the float trip, visitors who want to extend their time in the area can camp on the riverbanks at one of Canoe Country's primitive campsites. You can wake up and fish on the river the next day.
Cast your line for game fish on the White River
Whether you're a beginner, a professional angler, or you simply enjoy throwing your line just to see what bites, fishing along the White River can be enjoyable for everyone. The river is a major fishing spot in the area, stocked with bass, catfish, and bluegill. Be sure to have your Indiana fishing license and know the guidelines before getting on the water. Since the West Fork section of the river winds through the region, there are several spots in and around town to reel in your daily catch.
One in particular is Mounds State Park, a top pick for the best state park for RV camping in Indiana. This local fishing spot is just a 5-mile drive from Daleville, so you're not traveling too far. Here, you can fish from the banks of the river or launch your kayak or canoe into the water. A better option for visitors? Book a day with a local fishing guide like Two Forks Guide Service. That way, you can focus on a peaceful trip and have the guides cover the extras for you. This is what a Google reviewer had to say: "If you're new in town, here for vacation, or just simply want a nice day out on the water with some pleasant company, Two Forks checks all the boxes and then some."
After your water excursions in Daleville, take the family to Muncie to see another part of Delaware County. The underrated college city, known for its museums and an artsy vibe, has plenty of activities and water recreation, meaning you can extend your time in the area. While you're there, enjoy more fun in the sun as you swim, fish, boat, tube, or paddle at Prairie Creek Reservoir.