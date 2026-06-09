New York's Smallest State Park Is An Underrated Gem Full Of Family-Friendly Fun And Home To The Iconic NYS Fair

Nearly 1 million people attend the Great New York State Fair each year, flooding the city of Syracuse with families in search of carnival rides and funnel cake. The two-week event takes place between late August and Labor Day; this tradition dates back to 1841, making it the oldest state fair in the U.S. It's also considered one of the 10 best state fairs across America for nostalgic end-of-summer fun, according to visitors. Unfolding near the shores of Onondaga Lake, this fair has earned the name "great," not only because of its age and attendance, but because of its physical size, at 375 acres.

Three of those acres encompass the State Park at the Fair, a tiny patch of land with an unusual distinction: It's the smallest state park in New York. Of the 180 such parks scattered across the Empire State, this one is the itty-bittiest, taking on a sliver of space in the broader, eponymous fairgrounds. You might stroll right past it, on your way to the grandstand or midway rides, and not even notice it's there.

Yet State Park at the Fair punches far above its weight. With its surprising number of on-site diversions, the park is worth a break from all the ring-tossing and tilt-a-whirling. There are reasons this park hasn't been dissolved into the broader grounds, and visitors of all ages may be glad they dropped in.