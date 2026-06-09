New York's Smallest State Park Is An Underrated Gem Full Of Family-Friendly Fun And Home To The Iconic NYS Fair
Nearly 1 million people attend the Great New York State Fair each year, flooding the city of Syracuse with families in search of carnival rides and funnel cake. The two-week event takes place between late August and Labor Day; this tradition dates back to 1841, making it the oldest state fair in the U.S. It's also considered one of the 10 best state fairs across America for nostalgic end-of-summer fun, according to visitors. Unfolding near the shores of Onondaga Lake, this fair has earned the name "great," not only because of its age and attendance, but because of its physical size, at 375 acres.
Three of those acres encompass the State Park at the Fair, a tiny patch of land with an unusual distinction: It's the smallest state park in New York. Of the 180 such parks scattered across the Empire State, this one is the itty-bittiest, taking on a sliver of space in the broader, eponymous fairgrounds. You might stroll right past it, on your way to the grandstand or midway rides, and not even notice it's there.
Yet State Park at the Fair punches far above its weight. With its surprising number of on-site diversions, the park is worth a break from all the ring-tossing and tilt-a-whirling. There are reasons this park hasn't been dissolved into the broader grounds, and visitors of all ages may be glad they dropped in.
What to do at State Park at the Fair
The state park lies near the southeast corner of the fairgrounds, right near the Art Deco-style Horticulture Building. While most state parks are open all year — or at least for whole seasons — this one is only technically open during the Great New York State Fair, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Otherwise, the park's structures and grounds lie dormant for the remaining 50-odd weeks of the year. New York is one of America's five states with the most state parks, and this may be one of the most eccentric.
You may wonder: How much could anyone possibly fit into three acres? And how could it compete with all the action taking place around it? Yet State Park at the Fair packs a lot into such a small space: You'll find live birds of prey, mostly owls, under the care of trained handlers. There's a reflecting pool, with a fountain in its middle and special lighting for evening visits. Families may enjoy a (free) round of mini-golf on the modest course, and there's a gift shop on the premises, selling park-branded souvenirs. In past years, there's also been a full-sized tortoise roaming the water's edges. Picnic tables are arranged in ranks on the lawn, so this is a natural place to relax in the shade and nosh. (It is a park, after all).
Getting to State Park at the Fair and where to stay
The fairgrounds are about 10 minutes northwest of downtown Syracuse by car, and parking at the official lot costs $12.41, including processing fees. Oswego County Public Transit will get you to the nearby Pink Lot, and there's also a well-developed bike-trail network — so summer travelers could cycle here from Syracuse in about 30 minutes. The vast majority of fairgoers will drive.
To visit State Park at the Fair, you'll have to pay the fair's admission fee ($8.32 adults, children 12 and under free). Note that the fair's management prohibits a number of items, including pets (except for service animals), non-medical masks, and anything that might be construed as a weapon. If you're hoping to partake in mini-golf and raptor demonstrations, you'll want to come during daylight hours; the state park closes at 7 p.m., while the rest of the fairgrounds stays open until 11 p.m. While you're there, see what other entertainment, food, and family fun you can find at New York's nostalgic getaway.