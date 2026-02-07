America's 5 States With The Most State Parks To Visit Ranked

While America's mesmerizing national parks often take center stage in the minds of would-be travelers, it's worth noting that there are just 63 in the United States as a whole. Granted, some are world-famous, like the broiling geysers of Yellowstone National Park and the colossal Grand Canyon. But it's also worth knowing that there's a whole hidden world of natural wonder beyond the big-name draws, much of which is protected under America's state park network.

In fact, according to StateParks.org, there are currently 9,000-plus designated state park units in operation across the country, accounting for over 20 million acres of protected land. Peer a little deeper, and it's plain to see that they're not short on showstopping wonders — everything from the roaring waters of Niagara Falls to the shimmering surface of Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay falls under the jurisdiction of state parks!

Ready for a visit? This guide is a great place to start planning your state park odyssey. We've crunched the numbers to offer a list of the five states with the most state parks, and the findings make for pretty tempting reading for the budding outdoors adventurer. Yep, get ready to lose yourself amid the forest-clad Cascade Mountains, the star-spangled skies of the Colorado Desert, within the humid Everglades — the list goes on.