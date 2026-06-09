California's Hands-Down 5 Best Hidden Beaches To Visit For A Serene, Sunny Getaway

California beachgoers who are tired of crowds blocking their sun need not look far, as the Golden State is home to over 400 public stretches of coast. Whether you're a local seeking a secret alcove that hasn't been overrun or a tourist wanting to get away from the never-ending streams of people, California beholds some seriously stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Instead of visiting overly populated areas, like Huntington or Venice Beach, turn to less-frequented escapes to soak in some rays.

From black, rocky beaches in the north to golden, cliff-lined sandy shores in SoCal, the West Coast state has plenty of options. To find the five best hidden beaches in California, we scoured online publications that revealed top under-the-radar spots, including Visit California, Livability, and SF Gate. To ensure the entire state is represented, we pulled options from across the coast, ranging from peaceful Northern California's rocky shores to San Diego's warm, sunny beaches in the south.

However, the quietest beaches are secluded for a reason, as some of our options may not be the most easily accessible. For each of these destinations, the ultimate packing list for a successful beach day will include essentials like water and sunscreen, as well as sturdy shoes and tasty provisions to last your entire beach day.