California's Hands-Down 5 Best Hidden Beaches To Visit For A Serene, Sunny Getaway
California beachgoers who are tired of crowds blocking their sun need not look far, as the Golden State is home to over 400 public stretches of coast. Whether you're a local seeking a secret alcove that hasn't been overrun or a tourist wanting to get away from the never-ending streams of people, California beholds some seriously stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Instead of visiting overly populated areas, like Huntington or Venice Beach, turn to less-frequented escapes to soak in some rays.
From black, rocky beaches in the north to golden, cliff-lined sandy shores in SoCal, the West Coast state has plenty of options. To find the five best hidden beaches in California, we scoured online publications that revealed top under-the-radar spots, including Visit California, Livability, and SF Gate. To ensure the entire state is represented, we pulled options from across the coast, ranging from peaceful Northern California's rocky shores to San Diego's warm, sunny beaches in the south.
However, the quietest beaches are secluded for a reason, as some of our options may not be the most easily accessible. For each of these destinations, the ultimate packing list for a successful beach day will include essentials like water and sunscreen, as well as sturdy shoes and tasty provisions to last your entire beach day.
Hidden Beach
The aptly named Hidden Beach emerges from Northern California's coastal redwoods on the outskirts of the small town of Klamath. It's found on lists from Visit California and Livability, as well as travel blogs like Ever After in the Woods and Hiking and Road Trips.
You'll have to hike into Hidden Beach, with options including a short, 0.5-mile stroll from the Trees of Mystery, a coastal walk along the Yurok Loop Trail, or a diversion on the longer hike to Klamath Overlook from Lagoon Creek. Visit during the summer after the morning fog lifts to see the sun glinting off rocky spires jutting out of deep blue waters, while driftwood lies on the sandy shores.
Bowling Ball Beach
Rocky orbs washed with sea foam emit a peaceful zen vibe for the few who know about Bowling Ball Beach in Mendocino County. On the northern side of Schooner Gulf State Beach, the spherical concretions of sediment and rocks from the cliffs lining the beach are revealed, but you can only see them at low tide.
Mentioned across many hidden beach blog posts, you can reach this gem off Highway One. Park in front of the trailhead (if you can find a place). A trail to the left will take you to Schooner Gulch, while the trail to the right is a moderate, less than one-hour trek to Bowling Ball Beach.
Black Sands Beach
Although Black Sands Beach is just a 15-minute drive from the Golden Gate Bridge (a West Coast landmark with the most iconic views in the world), not many visitors walk along its ebony shores. SF Gate calls this severely overlooked waterfront "secluded and rare," as it is the only black sand beach in the Bay Area.
The beach is reached via a short but challenging 0.6-mile hike from the parking lot, descending hundreds of stairs. Along the way, you'll walk through the hilly Marin Headlands, with views of bright blue water and green shrubbery. Avoid swimming, as the water is cold and the waves can be unpredictable.
Ben Weston Beach
Catalina Island's remote enclaves are mentioned by Visit California and Livability, highlighting Ben Weston Beach. Prepare to hike about 2.5 miles along the out-and-back Ben Watson Canyon Trail to reach this hidden cove. The trek boasts cacti, wildflowers, and verdant coastal bushes, as well as snakes.
At the end of the hike, you can scramble down to Ben Weston's pristine golden sands. You might encounter a few surfers riding along the azure waves or rustic campers pitching a tent along the shore. However, there are no facilities at this remote beach (including potable water), so make sure you prepare accordingly.
Garbage Beach
The somewhat unpleasant name of this beach might be the reason its beauty is hidden, as well as the hike to get there. As a part of San Diego's postcard-worthy Sunset Cliffs Natural Park (featured by Visit California), Garbage Beach is more popular with locals than other beaches on this list, but since it's found at the bottom of a sandstone cliff, we still think it's a secluded secret for tourists in the SoCal region.
Those who like marine life can wade through the nearby tide pools, or intermediate surfers can bring their boards to enjoy some fast breaks. The setting sun's rays make the cliffs glow, so plan to stay all day.