Yellowstone Vs Grand Teton: Which National Park Is Better For Your First Vacation To Wyoming?

Yellowstone might be the most recognizable national park in the U.S. That said, it's also the third most visited national park and notorious among visitors for big crowds who don't always behave themselves, and long driving times between attractions. Peace, quiet, and conveniently short distances aren't what Yellowstone does best — but what is?

Geology is one of the biggest draws to the park. Yellowstone is home to an incredible variety of active geysers and other geothermal features found in few other places in the world, from the famous Old Faithful geyser to the thousands of little-known features scattered throughout the park. Wildlife is a big draw, too. Yellowstone National Park offers some of North America's most exciting wildlife viewing. From bison and bears to wolves and 300 species of birds, all will delight photographers, families with animal-loving kids, and anyone who's ever desperately wanted to see a grizzly bear in the wild. While both parks have similar wildlife, Yellowstone is known for being an easier place to spot many popular species.

Yellowstone also simply has more to explore than Grand Teton National Park. Its road network is more extensive, and with 1,100 miles of hiking trails, it wins in its sheer variety of options for on-foot exploration, too. The park features a wide variety of landscapes, from the breathtaking "Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone" to plains, mountains, lakes, and, of course, geothermal features. Yellowstone has enough attractions to fill a week, and is the ideal place for a longer visit full of variety. It's also an easier national park to explore if your party includes small children, older travelers, or visitors with mobility limitations, because many of its best sights make accessibility accommodations or can be seen right off the road — no trek required.